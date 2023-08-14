The Arizona Cardinals have received good news regarding the health of tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz was acquired by the Cardinals in October 2021 from the Philadelphia Eagles and that March, he signed a three-year extension with the team. However, in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, Ertz suffered a serious knee injury.

Usually, these injuries take about a year, as Ertz did tear his ACL and MCL. However, on Monday it was revealed that Ertz has been fully cleared to resume football activities.

"Almost nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL, #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, source says. The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and 8 TDs before injuring his knee in Week 10."

Having Zach Ertz cleared to return and start Week 1 is a massive boost for the Arizona Cardinals offense, which desperately needs it.

Ertz was vocal in saying he wanted to play Week 1 ever since the injury happened and throughout the off-season. Here's what he told reporters:

“The goal is always to be there Week 1. But at the same time when I’m out there, I’m going to be myself. I’m not going to go out there early and put the team at risk if I’m at 80 percent. I need to be at my best for this organization to be successful and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Zach Ertz is a key part of the Cardinals' offense

Ever since Arizona traded for Zach Ertz, the tight end has been a big part of its offense.

Ertz caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in just 11 games for the Cardinals after being traded from the Eagles.

The Cardinals will open their season in Washington

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off their 2023 season on Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Washington Commanders.

Although the Cardinals will have Ertz back in the lineup for that game, Arizona will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is rehabbing his own knee injury.

The Cardinals are projected to be one of the worst teams in the 2023 NFL season, but getting Ertz back is big news for their offense.