Where can I watch Chiefs Super Bowl parade on TV? Streaming details for Patrick Mahomes and team's celebrations

The Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, with a parade to plan! That's right, Patrick Mahomes and company will be having their third parade since 2020, as Kansas City residents enjoy the next spell of dominance in their city's history.

This article will highlight where to watch the parade, the parade's route, and the time the Chiefs' parade will end. So, without further ado, let's take a trip into the streets of Kansas to celebrate with the 2024 Super Bowl champions.

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs parade on TV?

The mayor of Kansas City has revealed that the 2024 parade will take place on February 14, 2024, which doubles up as Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday. If you want to watch the parade live on TV, you could tune into the NFL Network.

Here's what you need to know about watching the victory lap:

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Local TV: KSHB 41 in Kansas City

Time: Noon ET

TV: NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 parade route

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Trophy parade will start at 6th Street near the Kansas City River Market and end at Pershing Road in front of Union Station.

According to The Weather Channel, the weather for the Chiefs' parade looks pristine. The current weather forecast is a high of 63 degrees with sunshine and some clouds. There's a slight chance of precipitation, with winds expected to be around 10-15 mph.

What time will the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade end?

The parade will start at noon ET, and it's expected to last approximately 90 minutes. During the parade, Kansas City stars will interact with fans and occasionally walk alongside their buses to bask in the moment. Last year's parade was particularly iconic, with Patrick Mahomes handing over the Lombardi Trophy to an excited Chiefs fan.

At the end of the likely 90-minute parade, the Chiefs will partake in a rally on stage outside the Union Station. The rally will feature speeches from Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and more notable contributors to the dynasty. The memorial and National WWI Museum are popular spots for fans to gather for the rally, with the activity set to last for about an hour.