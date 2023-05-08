Where can I watch Tom Brady's Man in the Arena? All you need to know about NFL icon's documentary

Tom Brady's legendary career on a television series is definitely one not worth missing. This became a reality when ESPN Films collaborated with Religion of Sports and 199 Production to produce a documentary of the quarterback's career in 2021.

The documentary focuses mainly on his time as starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, where he led the team to the Super Bowl on nine occasions. It was a chronicle of Tom Brady's first-hand account of his exploits during his storied tenure with the Patriots.

The Gilly Lock @BumpNrunGilm0re Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a must see. Man in the Arena: Tom Brady is a must see.

The Development of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady

Directed by Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew, the documentary series featured 10 episodes. The first episode was released on November 16th, 2021, and ran weekly on ESPN+ through to January 11th, 2022. However, the last episode was delayed until April 25th, 2022.

Gotham Chopra, the co-director, was earlier the creator of "Tom vs Time" (2018), a miniseries that focused on Tom Brady's off-season training routine and personal life. After "Tom vs Time" ended, Chopra announced that there were no intentions to produce a second season.

TB EGO  @TomBradyEgo Tom Brady tearing up talking about his dad/being a dad in this clip from Man in the Arena Tom Brady tearing up talking about his dad/being a dad in this clip from Man in the Arena https://t.co/7nAzrWYWoy

However, in March 2020, just before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady revealed the establishment of his media company, 199 Productions. The company's objective is to develop and produce original documentaries, feature films, and TV shows.

This evidently opened the route for something big and room for an iconic collaboration. The miniseries was co-produced by ESPN Films, Chopra's "Religion of Sports," and Brady's 199 Productions company. The production was also supported by NFL Films.

Where to Watch Man in the Arena

The widely discussed documentary was originally aired on ESPN's over-the-top subscription video streaming service, ESPN+. However, viewers can now catch up with the documentary series on other notable streaming platforms.

For anyone intending to watch "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," the documentary is currently available on all three Disney flagship streaming services, Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Viewers in the United States can also stream the television series on Apple TV+.

The Possibility of Season 2

According to the trailer description by ESPN, "Man in the Arena" focuses on Brady's personal perspective of his 10 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It also focuses his marriage, as well as some lesser-known but crucial moments throughout his career.

There was a possibility of another season of the documentary series, should the producers choose to work on it. However, there is currently no information on the plan to create a second season from any of the media companies involved. Nonetheless, a second season is widely anticipated and could influence an eventual production.

