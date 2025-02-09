Where you can watch the 2025 Super Bowl for free today

FOX will broadcast the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl matchup nationally from Caesars Superdome. However, if you do not have access to cable TV, there are still several ways to watch the game live.

The Super Bowl will be streamable live for the first time without a subscription cost on Tubi, FOX's free streaming service. It allows streamers and cord-cutters to enjoy the most prominent American sporting event for free.

FOX Corporation purchased Tubi in 2020 and it owns the rights to deliver this year's Super Bowl. It is leveraging the widely watched event to increase the recognition of its streaming service.

On Sunday, the streaming service will offer the full game, warmup, postgame and halftime performance for free on the ad-supported platform.

To watch the Super Bowl on Tubi, you must look for it in the app store on the gadget you're using and download it. Once you have a Tubi account, you can watch the game without a credit card, free trial or cable connection.

Smart TVs and other devices that support Android TV and Fire TV systems are among those that can use the Tubi app. it will also be accessible on Xbox consoles and PlayStation, as well as streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google Chromecast. You can also watch using your web browser.

Subscribing to a live TV streaming service, like FuboTV, which provides new customers with a free trial, is another way to enjoy the 2025 Super Bowl for free without cable. During the trial period, new users will be able to access FOX for free on Fubo.

It's crucial to keep in mind that you will be immediately charged once your free trial ends, so if you don't plan to continue using Fubo, you must terminate your subscription after Sunday's championship game.

What time will the 2025 Super Bowl kick off?

Although the 2025 Super Bowl is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, pregame coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can watch interviews, pregame analysis,and exclusive content there before the matchup.

Based on how long the first two quarters of the game lasts, the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance is expected to start between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET. Kendrick Lamar will take center stage, with special guest SZA accompanying him.

