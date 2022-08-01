Where did Deshaun Watson play in college?

Cleveland Browns' new quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the opening six games of the 2022 NFL season. The Browns, who were lobbying against any suspension for the player, might just feel they got the better end of the deal here.

Watson is a top-quality quarterback and should be an upgrade over Baker Mayfield, who joined the Carolina Panthers last month. Since being drafted into the NFL by the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson has earned three Pro Bowl nods. He has also and led his side to the playoffs in two seasons. He enjoyed his most productive season in 2020, where he recorded 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He enjoyed an equally stellar run in college football before stepping into the big leagues. He played for the Clemson Tigers between 2014 and 2016. The quarterback had scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (FL) and Ohio State. But eventually he joined South Carolina's Clemson University.

The quarterback turned the Tigers into a dominant force in NCAA football. He achieved playoff berths in each of his three seasons and won the national title in 2016.

Deshaun Watson went 33-5 with the Tigers. This included consecutive 14-1 seasons in 2015 and 2016. He threw for over 10,000 passing yards and completed 90 touchdown passes against 32 interceptions.

The 26-year-old was runner-up to Lamar Jackson in the race to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy. However, he did win the ACC Athlete of the Year twice (2016 and 2017), and also won the ESPY award for Best Male College Athlete in 2017.

Deshaun Watson will be eligible to make his Browns debut in Week 7

Deshaun Watson's suspension was decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The ruling came in response to the league's investigation of multiple women who filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback. Watson's legal team has settled 23 out of the 24 cases levied against him.

The verdict has left many NFL fans outraged, with many wanting the player to be suspended for at least a year.

The wild turn of events that saw Watson sit out the 2021 season has derailed his momentum significantly. Nevertheless, if he can replicate his previous form, the Browns could be a contender this year.

Players suspended less than a year are generally permitted to participate in all activities through the preseason. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is in the building and expected to practice today, per source.

