Where is Drew Bledsoe now? What is ex-Patriots QB up to?

Drew Bledsoe is a Super Bowl champion, four-time Pro Bowler, and New England Patriots Hall of Fame member. The former first-overall NFL draft pick enjoyed a 14-year career spent mostly with the Patriots.

Following his participation in the Tom Brady roast, let's look at Bledsoe's whereabouts and what the Patriots' legend has been up to.

Drew Bledsoe has settled down with his wife

Drew Bledsoe retired from the NFL in 2007 after a brief stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Bledsoe was a starter in his first year in Dallas, but he took a back seat in year two, eventually hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2016 season.

Since retirement, Bledsoe has settled down with his wife, Maura, and their four children in Bend, Oregon.

Drew Bledsoe is the founder and owner of the award-winning Doubleback Winery

These days, Bledsoe is focused on Doubleback Winery, which he founded alongside close friend Chris Figgins in 2007, when Bledsoe announced his retirement from the NFL.

Drew and Maura Bledsoe, according to the Doubleback website, bought a property on the southern border of the Walla Walla Valley AVA. They instantly established Doubleback as an estate-oriented winery dedicated to producing America's best Cabernet Sauvignon in an exquisite, true-to-varietal style.

Bledsoe's Doubleback winery earned critical acclaim with its first vintage, earning a spot on the Wine Spectator's Top 100 List. This prompted Bledsoe to add Josh McDaniels, an essential winery team member.

Bledsoe recruited McDaniels away from Figgins Family Wine Estates, where he had trained for nearly a decade under their mutual friend, Chris Figgins. McDaniels is now the Director and CEO of Winemaking at Doubleback Winery.

According to Spotrac, Drew Bledsoe earned $80,056,250 in his 14-year NFL career playing for the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys. He left the league with 44,611 passing yards, 251 touchdowns, and 206 interceptions.

