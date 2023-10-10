Where did Jimmy Garoppolo go to college? Raiders QB's college football stats explored

Las Vegas Raiders franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is one of the most popular QBs in the NFL today. Jimmy G has been around for a while, and he won two Super Bowls as a backup to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots.

However, before the Super Bowls, memes, and an eventful stint on the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo went to college at Eastern Illinois. In this piece, we will be exploring his collegiate football career and his NFL timeline. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the two-time Super Bowl winner in-depth.

Jimmy Garoppolo's College Football Career

After his high school career at Rolling Meadows, Jimmy Garoppolo was rated as a 2-star recruit. Jimmy G accepted an offer to play football at Eastern Illinois over offers from Montana State and Illinois State.

Jimmy Garoppolo represented the Eastern Illinois Panthers from 2010 to 2013. Garoppolo started eight games in his rookie season, putting up a stat line of 1,639 yards and 14 TDs. He won some awards for his performances, most notably the All-Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer Team honors.

Garoppolo never missed another game with the Eastern Illinois Panthers, as he built quite the collegiate resume. Jimmy G racked up a stat line of 2,644 yards and 20 TDs in 2011, 3,823 yards and 31 TDs in 2012, and 5,050 yards and 53 TDs in 2013. In the process, he broke the program's career pass completions record held by Dallas Cowboys' legend Tony Romo.

Garoppolo earned a slew of Awards in 2013, such as the Walter Payton Award, OVC Male Athlete of the Year, and the College Football Performance FCS National Quarterback of the Year Award. He declared for the 2014 Draft after the completion of the 2013 collegiate season.

Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL Career Summary

The New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo with a second-round pick. He was chosen to serve as the heir apparent to Tom Brady whenever the GOAT decided to hang up his cleats.

As you probably know by now, Tom Brady outlasted Jimmy G in New England, with the Eastern Illinois University alum leaving the Patriots on October 31, 2017.

Garoppolo had a stellar time with the San Francisco 49ers, serving as the team's starting QB for the majority of his spell there. He led the 49ers to one Super Bowl game, two NFC Championship games, and numerous postseason appearances. Garoppolo left the 49ers after the 2022 NFL season, signing a three-year, $67.5 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.