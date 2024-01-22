Where does Joe Burrow live? Bengals star's $7,500,000 mansion explored

Joe Burrow signed a mammoth five-year, $275 million extension with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 offseason. The quarterback is planning to stick around in Ohio for a while and has made quite a hefty real estate investment in the vicinity.

According to reports, Burrow purchased a $7.5 million mansion on a three-acre property in Eastern Ohio, near the majestic Ohio River, a few weeks before he suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November. The 7,300-square-foot home was constructed in 2014 and consists of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Reports suggest that Burrow has already moved into his new home and has fully furnished the place. Although there are no images of the interiors of the house just yet, here are some views that the Cincinnati signal-caller has access to outside his residence.

Image Credits - Realtor.com

Burrow reportedly has plans to build a pool as well on the property. He has the space and the money to customize the place as he pleases.

Notably, Burrow's neighbors at his new residence include fellow Bengals teammates Joe Nixon and Orlando Brown Jr.

Joe Burrow net worth: How much is the Cincinnati Bengals QB worth in 2024?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Burrow

According to multiple reports, Joe Burrow has a net worth of around $50 million in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has already made a fortune through his four-year NFL career so far.

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.19 million rookie deal when the Bengals selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He then put pen to paper on a staggering five-year, $275 million extension with the franchise in September 2023.

Furthermore, Burrow's net worth is helped by his endorsement deals. The Pro Bowler has tie-ups with Nike, Bose, Fanatics, Buffalo Wild Wings, Nerf, and Lowe's among other top brands.