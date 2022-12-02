Where did Jordan Love play college football? All you need to know about the Packers' backup QB

Jordan Love is the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but could one day be a whole lot more. The third-year QB has the misfortune of playing on the same side as reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers. As such, he has yet to play a lot of snaps since being drafted by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, his time appears to be coming.

Love was a solid prospect heading into the NFL coming out of college. That's why he was drafted so highly by the Packers, thus making the franchise risk the wrath of Aaron Rodgers. Love played college football for Utah State University, a modest program with moderate NCAA aspirations.

Jordan Love's performances at Utah State University

Love participated in 38 games for Utah State, starting in 32. He gave a great account of himself and will likely go down as one of the university's greatest-ever players. He ranks second in passing yards, second in touchdown passes and third in completion percentage.

He also set numerous university records, such as the record for total offense (9,003 yards), 300-yard passing games (12) and completions of 80-plus yards (four). Jordan Love's college career deserves a Wikipedia page, as the 6' 4 tall QB was just so good for them.

Jordan Love's NFL storyline and 2022 season stats

However, upon entering the NFL, Love was thrust into a position that would be a nightmare for a first-round quarterback pick. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and given the unenviable task of backing up Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, that hasn't gone according to plan, with Rodgers being largely injury-free and winning back-to-back league MVP awards. As such, Utah State University legend Love has been mostly confined to the bench.

The 2022 NFL season has been the same as the 2020 and 2021 seasons for Love, with him playing mostly garbage time. However, Rodgers is pretty banged up of late, playing with a broken thumb. Rodgers had to leave the Packers' matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half and Love replaced him. Jordan Love played admirably in tough circumstances and even found rookie receiver Christian Watson for a touchdown.

This season, Love has totaled 186 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions in three games played. With the sun setting on Rodgers' time in Green Bay, Joran Love could well be a household name in the NFL soon.

Poll : 0 votes