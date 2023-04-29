Where did Michael Oher grow up? Family background of Ex-NFL OT explored

Michael Oher is widely considered one of the most famous offensive linemen in NFL history, having played in the league for eight seasons and winning the Super Bowl in 2013 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

His story of overcoming adversity has been an inspiration to many, as he grew up in a drug-infested neighborhood in Memphis, Tennessee, with his mother Denise Oher and 11 siblings.

Denise was an alcoholic and drug addict, frequently leaving Oher and his siblings to fend for themselves, while his father Michael Jerome Williams was often in prison.

Due to the lack of guidance from his parents, Oher struggled academically and repeated his first and second grades. He even had to switch between 11 different schools during his first nine years as a student.

At the age of seven, he was placed in foster care and moved around different foster homes while also experiencing homelessness. By his own admission, Oher grew up not knowing where his next meal was coming from or even where he would sleep.

When Oher was a high school senior, he received the tragic news that his father had been murdered in prison.

However, his life changed forever in 2004 when he was adopted by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy.

The Tuohys not only gave Oher a home but also helped him pursue his football dream. He eventually made a small fortune during his career with the NFL and provided financial support to his biological mother, Denise, helping her overcome her drug addiction.

Michael Oher's NFL career and stats

Former NFL OT Michael Oher

In the 2009 NFL Draft, Michael Oher was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent five years helping the team win the Super Bowl in 2013.

He had a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2014 before playing two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. However, Oher was released by the Panthers in July 2017 after failing a physical and retired later that year. He played a total of 110 games in the NFL across eight seasons.

