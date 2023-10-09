Where did Patrick Mahomes go to high school? Chiefs QB's high school football stats explored

Patrick Mahomes is currently in his seventh season in the NFL and he has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The signal caller holds multiple franchise records for the Kansas City Chiefs and has led them to two Super Bowl wins.

Many claim that Mahomes was destined to play in the NFL since he was regarded as one of the most talented quarterbacks in high school and college. Here, we take a look at his football career before he entered the big league.

Patrick Mahomes' high school career and stats

Mahomes attended Whitehouse High School, in Whitehouse, Texas, where he created a lasting impression on the country. He played baseball and basketball in high school but grabbed headlines with his performances on the football field.

While playing for Whitehouse High School in 2012 as a junior, Mahomes threw for an impressive 3,839 yards with 46 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

In his senior year, he saw more success with 4,619 yards, 50 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also rushed for 940 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

In his two years as a starter at Whitehouse, Mahomes racked up 8,458 passing yards and 96 touchdowns. He also added 1,198 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground across 25 games.

After a gaudy high school career, Mahomes received offers from several colleges, including Oklahoma State and Rice, but he committed to Texas Tech in 2014. He only went on to enhance his game further in college.

According to 247Sports, Mahomes was the No. 398 talent overall and No. 50 in Texas in the 2014 recruiting class.

Patrick Mahomes played three seasons with the Red Raiders from 2014 to 2016 and had a record of 13-19. He had his best collegiate season in 2015 when Texas Tech went 7-5 in the regular season. That season, the quarterback threw for 4,653 yards with a pass completion rate of 63.5 and 36 passing touchdowns.

Across his college career, Mahomes played in 32 games, threw for 11,252 yards with 93 touchdowns and completed 857 passes in 1,349 attempts. He then decided to enter the NFL draft in 2017, instead of completing his senior year at Texas Tech.

Patrick Mahomes' NFL timeline

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch

Patrick Mahomes was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 10th overall choice in the 2017 NFL Draft. He only participated in one game in his rookie season but progressed to become the top signal caller for his team in the 2018 campaign. That season, he passed for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Mahomes became the third quarterback to register 50 touchdowns in a season, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

In 2019, Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl in 2020; however, they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

Mahomes won his second Super Bowl in 2023, beating the Eagles to lift the Lombardi Trophy.