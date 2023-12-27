Where is Reggie White buried? All about late Eagles legend's grave

Reggie White was one of the best defensive ends to have ever graced the NFL. He played in the big league for 15 years from 1985 to 2000 and had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

White, known as the "the Minister of Defense," died on Dec. 26, 2004, aged 43. Reports later confirmed that he died following a cardiac arrhythmia caused by sarcoidosis, which is a respiratory ailment.

Following his death, White, who was a strong believer in Christianity, was buried at Glenwood Memorial Park in Mooresville, North Carolina. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had settled in Cornelius near Charlotte after his final NFL season with the Carolina Panthers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

White was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended Howard High School and later committed to the University of Tennessee.

During his college football days with the Volunteers, White involved himself with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In his sophomore year, the defensive end wanted to become an evangelist. However, he later became an ordained Baptist minister.

A glimpse into Reggie White's pro football stats and career honors

Late Philadelphia Eagles DE Reggie White

Reggie White began his professional football career in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats in 1984. However, just a year later, the league closed its operations.

After the USFL shut down, White joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1985. He spent eight years with the franchise before signing for the Green Bay Packers.

White had a six-year stint with the Packers and also helped them win the Super Bowl in 1997. In 2000, White joined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract before announcing his decision to retire from football.

Across his 15-year sojourn in the NFL, White racked up 312 tackles, 198 sacks, 29 pass breakups, 14 forced fumbles, 12 recovered fumbles and three interceptions. He earned 13 Pro Bowl honors and won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice.

In 2006, two years after his death, White was inducted into the Hall of Fame.