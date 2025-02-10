Where does Super Bowl 59 rank among Patrick Mahomes' 3 worst games? Revisiting Chiefs QB's NFL career

Super Bowl LIX was Patrick Mahomes' fifth NFL championship game, but the pressure seemed to affect the quarterback. He had a forgettable performance, particularly in the first half.

The former Texas Tech quarterback also recorded his second championship loss and lost the opportunity to win a fourth Super Bowl ring before turning 30.

Let's examine how that performance stacks against the quarterback's worst games.

Top 3 worst performances of Patrick Mahomes' career

1) Super Bowl LV vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In his first-ever Super Bowl loss, Mahomes and the Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in 2021. The quarterback had arguably the most disappointing game of his career.

While Mahomes passed for 270 yards in that game, he did not record a single touchdown. He also threw two interceptions. Considering that he guided the team to a Super Bowl triumph the previous season, that is a far cry from his typical magical ability.

The quarterback was under the fingers of the Bucs defense that evening, and absolutely nothing went according to his plan.

2) Super Bowl LIX vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Mahomes, a favorite for Super Bowl LIX MVP, struggled against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs recorded their fewest yards with Mahomes as quarterback in the first half. It was only the third time his team failed to score in the first half during his career.

Mahomes did, however, get better in the second half. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles.

Mahomes had a poor day overall, throwing two interceptions (one was returned for a touchdown), losing a fumble and getting sacked on six occasions.

3) Regular season game vs. Tennessee Titans in 2021

Patrick Mahomes would want to forget the Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The Chiefs only scored three points, and Mahomes threw for 206 yards with no touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble. He was sacked four times in the 27-3 defeat.

