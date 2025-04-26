Where will Cam Skattebo get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Arizona State RB

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was projected by multiple draft forecasters to be selected in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL draft, which was held in Green Bay on Friday night. However, he was not chosen by any team.

Skattebo's undrafted status after the initial three rounds was indeed unexpected, prompting widespread surprise among fans.

To be fair, there weren't many running backs selected in the second and third rounds of the draft. Following the selection of Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton in the first round, just four other runners, TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, Kaleb Johnson from Iowa and RJ Harvey from UCF, were chosen in the second and third rounds.

Given that Skattebo is arguably the best running back left in the draft, there is now a good likelihood that he will be chosen first or second in his position on Day 3 of the selection.

Best landing spots for Cam Skattebo

1) New York Giants

The New York Giants should consider making a splash in the running back group on Day 3 of the draft due to their lack of quality depth at the position. Additionally, there are still several running backs of starting caliber on the draft board, such as Cam Skattebo, who will serve as long-term options for the team.

Given his productivity level during his three years in college and his exceptional balance and physicality, Skattebo has the potential to make an early difference in the Giants' rushing game.

2) Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals will also likely be looking to bring in a rusher in the fourth or fifth round today. Chase Brown, the team's top running back, had a successful 2024 campaign, gaining 360 yards from 54 receptions and rushing for 990 yards. Given their similar builds and abilities, Skattebo and Brown can work effectively together as an RB duo in 2025.

3) Kansas City Chiefs

Some expected the Chiefs to select a running back on Friday, but instead, the team looked to address other needs.

The Chiefs should try to select a running back with one of their Day 3 picks to fix their issues with running the ball consistently, which were on show last season. The team should consider acquiring Skattebo in the fourth or fifth round today.

Skattebo would also be helpful to the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the short passing game. In 13 games for the Sun Devils in 2024, he amassed 1,711 rushing yards, 605 receiving yards and 25 scrimmage touchdowns.

