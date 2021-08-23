Where will Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes rank on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021 list?

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is guaranteed to once again be one of the top ten players on the NFL's Top 100 list this year.

The rankings, voted on by NFL players themselves, are down to the final ten with Mahomes’ name yet to be revealed.

Last year, the Chiefs QB was ranked fourth behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Rams defender Aaron Donald.

After another stellar season under center for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes should be near the top of the rankings when they are revealed next Sunday evening.

NFL players voted Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams, Josh Allen, TJ Watt, Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins as the top 10 players in the league.



Exact order 1-10 will be released Saturday afternoon. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2021

Will Patrick Mahomes be ranked number one?

If NFL fans were voting for the top 100 players, it’s a safe bet that the Chiefs playmaker would be the number one pick.

Mahomes is the most popular star in the NFL today and his style of play has garnered millions of fans around the world.

The 25-year-old's stats from last season speak for themselves. He completed 390 passes for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes had a 108.7 passer rating and rushed for two TDs last season. The Super Bowl LIV MVP led the Chiefs to a league-best 14-1 record in 2020 and went 2-1 in the playoffs.

Super Bowl disaster

One reason Mahomes’ why fellow NFL players may not vote him number one is due to his performance at Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The star QB struggled to make any impact due to the rampaging Tampa Bay defense that harassed him throughout the game. This is the last memory many NFL players will have of Mahomes, scrambling for his life at Raymond James Stadium.

A bad game on the biggest stage of them all may cost Mahomes the number one spot this year.

Who is Mahomes' biggest rival for the number one spot?

One player who could snatch the top spot from Patrick Mahomes is L.A. Rams superstar Aaron Donald.

Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and is coming off another dominant season with the Rams. He is respected and feared by his fellow players, a reputation that could push him to the top of the rankings in 2021. Donald had 13.5 sacks, 45 tackles and four forced fumbles last season.

If it was the NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes would go number one every day of the week but this is more of a popularity contest between the players, so Donald could be voted number one overall.

