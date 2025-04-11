Where will Cobee Bryant get drafted? Projecting best fit for Kansas CB

Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant made a name for himself as one of the most competitive players at his position in college over the past three years.

Ad

Bryant might be a prospective starting CB in the NFL; however, he is expected to be picked in the third or fourth round of the draft. According to several draft evaluators, he is just outside the top 20 defensive backs in this class.

Bryant is a desirable prospect because of his agility and ball abilities, but his diminutive stature could affect when he is selected. Additionally, his 4.53-second 40-yard sprint and 1.56-second 10-yard split, which ranked No. 21 out of 24 CBs, did not wow scouts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryant's aggressive coverage technique, which may result in an increased likelihood of grabbing and holding receivers and result in penalties, is likely another reason contributing to his projected low draft position.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cobee Bryant's NFL scouting report and draft projection

Although Cobee Bryant's weight of 171 pounds is less than what many NFL teams desire, the standout CB exhibits the same tenacity as many of the best CBs in this draft class.

Named after NBA great Kobe Bryant, he made seven starts as a true freshman. Bryant emerged as a regular starter for the Jayhawks in his sophomore season and he went on to post a team-high three picks (one returned for a touchdown) and nine pass deflections that year. He was selected to the first-team All-Big 12.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryant maintained his excellent performance in 2023, recording four interceptions, and was named to the first-team All-Big 12. He also helped the Jayhawks to win their first bowl game in 15 years.

With four interceptions and seven pass deflections in his final season in college, Bryant was named to the first-team All-Big 12 for the third consecutive year. Additionally, he had one of the collegiate CBs' highest run grades last season according to PFF, indicating that he wouldn't be out of place if called to line up as a nickelback in the NFL.

Ad

Opposing quarterbacks recorded a meager passing rating of 62.7 when targeting Bryant in his last collegiate season.

Expand Tweet

The Minnesota Vikings, LA Chargers and San Francisco 49ers are three NFL teams who might be interested in selecting Bryant with a mid-round pick. Minnesota's roster will have Byron Murphy, Isaiah Rodgers and Mekhi Blackmon in 2025, but there is not enough depth behind them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.