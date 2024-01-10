Where will Derrick Henry play next year? 3 best and worst fits for superstar RB in 2024

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since he was drafted by Tennessee in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He became a four-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns twice in his career.

As Henry enters the off-season as a 30-year-old free agent, it seems he played his last game with Tennessee.

After Henry had a vintage performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he gave what seemed to be a farewell goodbye to Titans fans.

"Titans fans, thank you for the greates eight years of my life. The ups and the downs, ya'll have been there through everything. Through the adversity, watching me grow as a person and a player, always supporting me. I love y'all."

"I love seeing the 22 (jerseys) in the stadium. Hopefully I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just, thank y'all so much. God is good, and Titan up, baby."

All good things must come to an end, and it seems as if Henry's time in Tennessee is coming to an end.

With Derrick Henry turning 31 next January, his best days are likely over, and he only has a few years at most to be an effective running back. If Henry wants to compete for a Super Bowl, he will have to take less money and sign a team-friendly deal.

Here are three good and bad fits for the Titans RB in 2024:

3 best fits for Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry during Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans

#1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills finally have their RB1 in James Cook. Cook rushed for over 1,000 yards this season and added 445 receiving yards. However, Cook only scored two rushing touchdowns this entire season.

Adding a power back like Henry would help the Bills' red zone efficiency and create defenses to gameplan a little bit more in-depth, being alternated with Cook, who is a more swift running back.

#2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a consistent running back in a long time.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has led the team in rushing yards the past five seasons. While Jackson is very mobile, that still should not be the case. The last time the Ravens had a 1,000-yard rusher was in 2014, when Justin Forsett ran for 1,266 yards.

Baltimore has also had the worst luck with injuries at the running back position. They've suffered season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins and rookie Keaton Mitchell. This seems to be a trend for Baltimore every year as of recently because they constantly have running backs getting injured.

Adding Henry would give the Ravens a true number-one back that can carry the majority of the load.

#3. Tennessee Titans

Maybe, just maybe, Derrick Henry stays put in Tennessee for another season. It doesn't make much sense for Henry to remain in Tennessee, but maybe both sides are willing to work out a hometown discount to have Henry remain in Tennessee for at least one more season.

With the emergence of second-year running back Tyjae Spears next season, the Titans will likely make the young running back their primary guy in the backfield. If Henry accepts a reduced and even smaller role from this season, he could stick around for another season.

3 worst fits for Derrick Henry

#1. Kansas City Chiefs

It's easier to link Derrick Henry to a contending team next off-season. However, not all of them would necessarily be good fits for him.

The Kansas City Chiefs would certainly benefit from Henry's services, but they already have a premier back in Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs have a lot of cap space in 2024, but they should use that money on pass catchers to help out Patrick Mahomes, who is the offense's identity.

#2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles would be an intriguing option for Henry.

The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts. While adding Henry would be a good addition to the Philly backfield, it wouldn't make the most sense. They use Hurts in short-yardage and goal-line situations, which will take away his use.

They also alternate and give their backs a fair share of the workload, so adding Henry might not make much of a difference for Philly.

#3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are in the rebuilding process. They hold the number one pick in the draft this season and pick number nine. The Bears will enter the off-season with one of the teams with the most salary cap space.

Of course, Chicago can afford to pay Henry, but with Henry aging and most likely ready to sign with a contending team, Chicago doesn't fit that mold.