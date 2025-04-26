Where will Dylan Sampson get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Tennessee RB

Dylan Sampson was instrumental in the Tennessee Volunteers reaching the college football playoffs for the first time in their history. The Vols thrived on the ground thanks to Sampson's backbreaking runs and his tandem with the since departed quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
Sampson has had a phenomenal third year with the Vols, but he's still waiting to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL draft after the first two days. With that in mind, let's take a look at where Sampson might get drafted on Day 3.
Where will Dylan Sampson get drafted?
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Dylan Sampson was projected to be a late second-round pick. The Tennessee product outgained most of the collegiate RBs in the 2024 campaign and is the second-best prospect available in that position entering Day 3.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
There are a few teams that could be ideal landing spots for the 20-year-old.
Dylan Sampson's landing spots
1. San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers had a forgettable 2024 NFL season. The franchise failed to reach the playoffs despite being touted by many as a Super Bowl contender.
One reason for the 49ers' failure in 2024 was star running back Christian McCaffrey's injury issues. The perennial Pro Bowler missed most of the season due to an array of injuries.
Hence, Kyle Shanahan could bring in Dylan Sampson for insurance heading into a pivotal campaign. Sampson is a fast, durable, and versatile running back, and he could pick up the load anytime McCaffrey needs a breather.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys historically operate a run-heavy offense. However, they enter the 2025 season without a surefire RB1 on their roster.
Jerry Jones could bring in Dylan Sampson with the Tennessee Volunteers product echoing memories of Tony Pollard. Sampson could serve as a safety blanket for Dak Prescott and potentially help the team get back into playoff contention.
3. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns haven't replaced the production of franchise icon, Nick Chubb. Chubb's injury issues have capped the Browns' offensive ceiling, and it wasn't a surprise when they missed the playoffs last season.
While Sampson still has some work to do, his upside is difficult to ignore. The Volunteers product could be part of a long overdue rebuild in Cleveland, and provide insurance at the RB position for the next couple of seasons.
Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.