Where will Dylan Sampson get drafted? Projecting best fit for Tennessee RB

Dylan Sampson, who was a vital member of Tennessee's offense in the past two seasons, emerged as the team's most productive offensive player in 2024, amassing 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

It's difficult to overlook Sampson as one of the top running backs in this year's loaded class after his outstanding 2024 campaign. However, there are differing opinions among NFL draft analysts about him.

While some believe he is an early-round prospect, others think he should be selected in the middle of the draft, particularly given his struggles with fumbles in his final seven games of last season.

Sampson is expected to be taken either early in the third or late in the second round. His remarkable speed, elusiveness and field vision have increased his draft stock but teams may be concerned about his pass protection abilities and durability.

Dylan Sampson's NFL Scouting report and draft projection

Dylan Sampson's exceptional speed is his major appealing quality. A hamstring issue prevented him from running the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine but he recorded 4.42 seconds during Tennessee's pro day. He is a patient rusher with good vision and works efficiently between the tackles, even though he is only 5-foot-8.

Based on his collegiate performance, Sampson also has a remarkable talent for finding the end zone.

He only had 58 rushes as the third running back option on the depth chart in his rookie season. However, he made the most of his little chance by scoring six touchdowns and averaging almost 7.0 yards per rush.

Sampson became the second-string rusher for the Volunteers in his sophomore season after rising in the depth chart. He added a team-high seven touchdowns to his 106 carries for 604 yards that season.

Sampson emerged as one of college football's most potent offensive weapons in 2024 as a starter, recording 258 rushes for nearly 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns, the most by a Southeastern Conference player since 2020. He was a second team of all-American and was voted the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots are two NFL teams that could potentially take Sampson in the draft. Given that the Browns haven't signed Nick Chubb in free agency after he had horrific injuries in consecutive seasons, Sampson may be a perfect fit for the organization.

Cleveland may give Sampson or any rookie running back they select an early chance to play a big offensive role. His landing spot will be known shortly, as the 2025 NFL draft is scheduled in Green Bay on April 24.

