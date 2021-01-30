Where will Florida QB Kyle Trask be drafted? | 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

After a deep first tier of 2021 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Kyle Trask has separated himself as one of the best options in tier two. Alongside Zach Wilson from BYU, Mac Jones from Alabama, and a few other names, Trask is a potential mid-first round pick in the spring 2021 selection show and, if successful, could help change the fate of a middling NFL franchise.

Congratulations to the 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Winner @GatorsFB QB Kyle Trask (Manvel, Texas) #GoGators pic.twitter.com/hpHudd4fU0 — Earl Campbell Award (@CampbellAward) January 29, 2021

With that being said, here's a look at Trask's background, his collegiate career, and his projected position in the draft.

NFL Draft: Key notes about Kyle Trask

Born on March, 6 1998, Trask will be 23 years old for his first NFL season. He was born and went to high school in Manvel, Texas, and is currently listed as one of the biggest draft eligible QBs in the class at 6 ft 5 in, and 240 lbs. In 2020 he was a Second Team All-SEC QB, a Heisman Trophy finalist, the leader in FBS passing touchdowns, and the winner of the 2020 Early Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Leading Florida, Trask played in the 2019 Orange Bowl, and 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Trask's career statistics

In 2018, Trask began the season with quarterback reps, but his year was ended with a foot injury. In 2019 and 2020, his two years as starter, he combined for 538 completions, over a 67 completion percentage, 68 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In 2020 alone, Trask completed almost 70% of his passes, eclipsed 4,000 passing yards and led the country with 43 touchdown passes.

Started studying up on the three Florida prospects (Trask, Pitts, and Toney) and was not expecting this from Kadarius Toney.



Trucks one defender and somehow stays on his feet to run for another 50 yards. pic.twitter.com/C81hsArWAN — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 27, 2021

Trask's 2021 NFL Draft fits

With Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and likely Zach Wilson being the first three quarterbacks off the board, Trask is a fit for any team drafting outside the top 10 who has a current or future need at QB.

The San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Football team, and even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be potential fits for Trask. With many names on the trade market, like Matthew Stafford and DeShaun Watson, it is hard to tell which teams will be drafting a first round quarterback until the dust settles close to draft day.

Mock Draft Predictions

Most draft's have Trask going in the very middle of the first round. He sometimes breaks into the top ten being selected by a team like the Carolina Panthers, and sometimes falls into the 20s and the Indianapolis Colts.

In Sportskeeda's own mock draft, Trask is projected to go in the middle of the first round to Washington Football Team. WFT had a roller coaster of a year in 2020, making the playoffs despite starting more than three different quarterbacks at the position, but they are looking for their future and Trask could be just that.