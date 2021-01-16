Where will Florida TE Kyle Pitts be drafted? | 2021 NFL Draft

Almost every year there is one tight end who becomes the focus of NFL draft discussion. This year's TE is Florida's Kyle Pitts, who projects as a potential top-10 pick. Unlike the tight ends of past, Pitts has the production and accolades that could push his stock higher than any of his predecessors.

Kyle Pitts notes:

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Pitts will be 20-21 during his first NFL season. Pitts is listed at 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) and 239 lb (108 kg). Appearing in bowl games with Florida in the 2018 and 2019 season, Pitts was a two-time First Team ALL-SEC recepiant, won the 2020 John Mackey Award for the top TE in the NCAA, and was a 2020 Unanimous All-American.

Pitts was also the first tight end in college football history to be named a finalist for the Biletnikoff award for the nation's top receiver.

Highest-graded players in College Football



1) Kyle Pitts, Florida TE - 96.2

2) Brady Christensen, BYU OT - 96.0

3) Mac Jones, Bama QB - 95.7

4) Christian Darrisaw, VA Tech OT - 95.6

5) Zach Wilson, BYU QB - 95.4 pic.twitter.com/wB0KRQtZc0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 8, 2021

Kyle Pitts stats:

After just three receptions in his freshmen season, Kyle Pitts will finish his Florida career with exactly 100 receptions, 1,492 yards, and 18 touchdowns. In 2020 Pitts had 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2021 NFL Draft fits:

There are many teams with a need at tight end, one of the league's thinnest positions, but the team that drafts him will ultimately come down to offensive scheme fit and desire to build that scheme around a tight end.

The Patriots are a clear fit due to their recent history of prolific tight ends, but other high-drafting teams have built (or tried to) offenses around the position including the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, or New Orleans Saints.

I knew TE Kyle Pitts was practically unguardable in the passing game. Didn’t realize he was blocking 280 pounders like this from an in-line position in the run game. Pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/iH8mLlVSMT — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) January 15, 2021

Mock Draft Predictions:

In Sportskeeda's most recent mock draft, Kyle Pitts was projected to go to New England Patriots at the fifteenth overall pick.

"For years, New England Patriots fans enjoyed watching NFL legend Tom Brady throw touchdowns to Rob Gronkowski," the mock draft said. "This duo is now playing in Tampa, so the team might look to draft its next star tight end."

Walter Football has Kyle Pitts going 11th to the Giants and a recent CBS Mock also has the Giants selecting the Florida TE.