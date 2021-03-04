NFL: Where will Golden Tate land after being released by the Giants?

The New York Giants announced that they will be releasing veteran wide receiver Golden Tate on Wednesday. Tate has spent 11 years in the NFL with the Lions, Seahawks, Giants, and Eagles. The Seahawks drafted Golden Tate in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Tate was successful with all four teams. In the four years that he spent with the Seahawks, Golden Tate registered 165 receptions, 2,195 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

After he entered free agency, Tate found a new home with the Detroit Lions, and he spent five seasons with the team. During his time in Detroit, Tate racked up 416 receptions, 4,741 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Lions traded Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2018 season for a 2019 third-round pick. Tate won the Super Bowl with the Eagles, but he left the team at the end of the year.

Once he hit free agency again, the New York Giants signed the veteran wide receiver to a four-year, $37.5 million contract. Tate has spent the last two seasons with the Giants. He recorded 84 receptions, 1,064 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in New York.

Golden Tate will be entering his 12th NFL season in 2021, and several teams will probably target the former Pro Bowler this offseason. Here's a look at a few potential landing spots for the former Notre Dame star.

1) The New England Patriots sign Golden Tate

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots have been in need of a standout wide receiver for the past three seasons. Golden Tate can fill that need, and he would also bring his priceless veteran leadership to the Patriots' young wide receivers. With the Patriots trying to find a new starting quarterback, adding a veteran like Golden Tate will help the new signal-caller.

2) The Philadelphia Eagles could bring Golden Tate back

Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Golden Tate

Golden Tate made it perfectly clear that he did not want to leave the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2018 season. He enjoyed playing in Philadelphia, and he built chemistry with his teammates in the short time he spent with the Eagles. Unfortunately, the Eagles and Tate were unable to agree on a new contract, but now the Eagles have another shot at landing Tate this offseason.

Man oh man. A WR making a catch on a tough pass. pic.twitter.com/WwpkLaVPO6 — Tyrone Johnson (@TyJohnsonNews) November 5, 2019

The Eagles are entering a new era after the Carson Wentz trade. Whether it's Jalen Hurts or another quarterback, Tate could set up the team's new passer for success right away.

3) The Miami Dolphins could sign Golden Tate to give Tua Tagovailoa a new weapon

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are looking for wide receivers this offseason, and they are expected to draft a wide receiver with their first-round pick in 2021. But the team could also bring in some veterans to improve this position group.

Adding a veteran wide receiver like Golden Tate will surely help Tua Tagovailoa. The young quarterback needs to be surrounded with remarkable weapons, and having an experienced wide receiver will boost his his confidence going forward.