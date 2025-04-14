Where will Jack Bech get drafted? Projecting best fit for TCU WR

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech is ready to hit the NFL after an excellent final collegiate season. Bech spent time at LSU before transferring to TCU, and in his final season with the Horned Frogs, he caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ad

Despite only one year of meaningful action in college, Bech will likely have plenty of scouts and GMs keeping an eye on him during the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jack Bech's NFL draft projection

Ahead of the draft, most analysts are in agreement that TCU's Jack Bech will likely be selected somewhere between round two and round four.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

During his final collegiate season, he displayed what he's able to offer given a full-time role, in particular showing off his athleticism, toughness and great size. However, some scouts are likely to be cautious given he's only produced in one campaign so far.

Ad

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said on Bech:

"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills."

Jack Bech's best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

Ad

The Ravens are still searching for a reliable receiving corps to help Lamar Jackson, and might be tempted to grab Jack Bech during the draft.

The Ravens have the likes of Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins under contract for 2025, but could still do with some more depth at the position.

Baltimore also holds two fourth-round picks, so if Bech falls to round four, it could be a shrewd selection.

Ad

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are desperate for some help at wide receiver, having been weak at the position since they traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.

Bryce Young was great after a stint on the bench in 2024, but it was clear he needs some weapons in the passing game. Adam Thielen will be 35 years old by the time the 2025 NFL season gets underway, and Carolina could use some help to go alongside Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.

Ad

Like the Ravens, the Panthers hold two fourth-round picks and would be tempted to select Jack Bech should he fall to them there.

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are another NFC South team looking for pass-catching weapons in the 2025 draft. Both Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed have dealt with injuries woes in recent times, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the team in free agency.

The Saints fans would also love the selection of Bech, as he grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and also was at LSU before his transfer to TCU.

New Orleans has two third- and two fourth-round selections in the 2025 draft, which would likely give them more than one shot at selecting Jack Bech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wear Matthew David Wear is an NFL writer for Sportskeeda based in Manchester with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism from the University of Sunderland. He has a total work experience of 10 years, having previously worked for the likes of FourFourTwo, World Soccer, Soccer AM, Sunderland Echo and ALS Fanzine.



Matthew follows the Cincinnati Bengals since he feels that they have been underdogs without achieving much success just like his native Sunderland AFC. If he could ever go back in time, he would want to change the 'holding' call on Logan Wilson that led to the Rams winning the game.



His favorite NFL players are Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson, while his favorite coach is Andy Reid for his unparalleled offensive tactics. His favorite Super Bowl is the LII edition where the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots and Nick Foles was declared MVP.



To stay at the top of his craft, Matthew keeps himself updated with stats, plays fantasy football, and makes sure all the data in his work are from reputed sources. When not working, Matthew likes to stay outdoors and engage in running and hiking. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.