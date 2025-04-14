Where will Jack Bech get drafted? Projecting best fit for TCU WR

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech is ready to hit the NFL after an excellent final collegiate season. Bech spent time at LSU before transferring to TCU, and in his final season with the Horned Frogs, he caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.
Despite only one year of meaningful action in college, Bech will likely have plenty of scouts and GMs keeping an eye on him during the 2025 NFL draft.
Jack Bech's NFL draft projection
Ahead of the draft, most analysts are in agreement that TCU's Jack Bech will likely be selected somewhere between round two and round four.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
During his final collegiate season, he displayed what he's able to offer given a full-time role, in particular showing off his athleticism, toughness and great size. However, some scouts are likely to be cautious given he's only produced in one campaign so far.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said on Bech:
"Competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills."
Jack Bech's best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots
#3 - Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are still searching for a reliable receiving corps to help Lamar Jackson, and might be tempted to grab Jack Bech during the draft.
The Ravens have the likes of Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers and DeAndre Hopkins under contract for 2025, but could still do with some more depth at the position.
Baltimore also holds two fourth-round picks, so if Bech falls to round four, it could be a shrewd selection.
#2 - Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are desperate for some help at wide receiver, having been weak at the position since they traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears.
Bryce Young was great after a stint on the bench in 2024, but it was clear he needs some weapons in the passing game. Adam Thielen will be 35 years old by the time the 2025 NFL season gets underway, and Carolina could use some help to go alongside Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.
Like the Ravens, the Panthers hold two fourth-round picks and would be tempted to select Jack Bech should he fall to them there.
#1 - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are another NFC South team looking for pass-catching weapons in the 2025 draft. Both Chris Olave and Rasheed Shaheed have dealt with injuries woes in recent times, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling left the team in free agency.
The Saints fans would also love the selection of Bech, as he grew up in Lafayette, Louisiana, and also was at LSU before his transfer to TCU.
New Orleans has two third- and two fourth-round selections in the 2025 draft, which would likely give them more than one shot at selecting Jack Bech.
Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.