Where will Jack Sawyer get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Ohio State DE

Before the 2025 NFL draft started on Thursday, many considered Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer a second- or third-round pick. Some analysts even predicted that he would just miss out on making the first round; however, Sawyer has not yet been selected after the first three rounds.
He played a significant role in the Buckeyes' defense, as they won the national title last season. He recorded nine sacks, 59 total tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in the 2024 campaign.
Sawyer is an effective edge rusher, but his lack of athleticism is probably what kept clubs from selecting him in the first three rounds. He is still among the top players at his position heading into Day 3, and he should have no trouble finding teams in the fourth or fifth round despite his surprising slide.
Best landing spots for Jack Sawyer
1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Many expected that the Buccaneers would select an edge rusher in the first or second round. However, they decided to go with former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, former Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish and former Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison in the first two days.
Tampa Bay likes a player of Sawyer's caliber, who possesses great leadership qualities. The Bucs may select him if he's still available in the fourth or fifth round.
Josh Sweat, who left the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency soon after the team's 2025 Super Bowl victory, could be replaced by the team with the selection of Jack Sawyer on Day 3.
Sawyer, who had 23 sacks in his collegiate career, might be a nice value pick for the Birds in the fourth round. Given that Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman likes proven winners, the fact that Sawyer helped his team win a national title may also help his cause.
A player like Jack Sawyer could help the Washington Commanders make that last push in 2025 after narrowly missing out on making the Super Bowl last season.
The Commanders may spend another slot on Sawyer to strengthen their edge rush department after using early draft selections on an offensive tackle and a cornerback. He could also be the ideal addition to Washington's defense as he is a productive player who constantly makes the most of his physical qualities.
