Where will Jalon Walker get drafted? Projecting best fit for Georgia LB

Jalon Walker is one of the top overall prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft class. He turned in an outstanding career as an outside linebacker with the Georgia Bulldogs and showed off his versatile skillset. His elite ability to be an edge rusher and also play as an off-ball linebacker makes him one of the most intriguing defenders.

Jalon Walker's NFL Draft projection

Jalon Walker

Jalon Walker is likely to be picked in the first half of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. His current betting odds have him favored to be a top-eight pick, but even if he falls a bit, it would be shocking to see him go outside oif the top 20 overall selections.

The elite linebacker prospect measures in at 6'2" tall and weighs 245 pounds, giving him ideal size to play on the outside of a defensive scheme. His 79" wingspan and 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash are among the other factors that make him desirable.

His final season with the Georgia Bulldogs included 61 total tackles and 6.5 sacks on his way to winning the Butkus Award for being the best overall linebacker in the country. He was also named a first-team All-American and profiles as an immedtiae starter for whichever team darfts him this year.

Jalon Walker's landing spots

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo during the offseason, so they have a clear need to upgrade their linebackers. Walker can provide them with a versatile option that can help them as an outside linebacker, while also giving them another pass rusher, which they would also benefit from. They currently have the sixth-overall pick and will likely have the opportunity to draft him if they choose to do so.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

Dre Greenlaw departed the San Francisco 49ers during the offseason, so they may be looking to reinforce their linebackers. The only potential issue with them taking Walker is that they traditionall play a 4-3 base defense, but the prospect profiles as more of an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. He would still be an upgrade for them at 11th and his dynamic skillset could shine if properly utilized.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers may be the best overall landing spot for Jalon Walker in the 2025 NFL Draft. They play a 3-4 defense, so he should fit well in their scheme. They are also in desperate need of improving their pass rushers, and their defense as a whole, so Walker would be able toi help them in several areas if they were to take him with the eighth-overall pick.

