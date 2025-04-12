Where will Jaydon Blue get drafted? Projecting best fit for Texas RB

Jaydon Blue has contributed to making the Texas Longhorns perennial College Football Playoff contenders for the past two seasons.

While Blue never shined in a true starting role, he did enough to earn consideration for this year's draft. Let's explore Blue's projection and a few potential landing spots.

Jaydon Blue's NFL draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Jaydon Blue is projected to be a sixth-round pick in the draft. The Texas Longhorns running back is viewed as a Day 3 caliber talent, and he'll likely be selected.

Blue split backfield duties throughout his collegiate football career. He also contributed significantly in the passing game due to his explosiveness in Steve Sarkisian's offense.

However, his lack of elite ball security could be a potential worry for suitors in the NFL. Inconsistent vision while trucking down the field might also prove to be detrimental at a level where defensive players hit harder than in college.

Jaydon Blue's landing spots

3. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings rewarded Aaron Jones with a new contract. The veteran RB will remain a focal point of Kevin O’Connell's offense.

Jaydon Blue has a similar playing style to Jones and could thrive as the team's backup RB. Learning from a proven veteran like Jones would do wonders for his development.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold by drafting Isaiah Pacheco in the seventh round of the 2022 draft. It's proof that a team doesn't need to break the bank to get a top-notch RB in the modern NFL.

Blue has a different skill set than Pacheco. His speed and pass-catching ability should complement the power back nicely on Andy Reid's offense.

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are traditionally a run-heavy team, but they lack elite players at the position. The franchise could use an overhaul at RB, especially with Nick Chubb remaining a free agent.

Jaydon Blue has the potential to be a low-risk high-reward player on Kevin Stefanski's team. His experience with the Longhorns gives him a solid idea of what it means to play on a team with high expectations.

