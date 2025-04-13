Where will Jaylin Smith get drafted? Projecting best fit for USC DB

One of the key pillars of the 2024 USC Trojans defense was Jaylin Smith, who is considered one of the most desirable defensive back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft following his impressive 4.45-second 40-yard sprint performance at the combine.
Smith's skill set makes him a potential candidate for a key role in the NFL as the defensive system continues to change. He could be a flexible asset for any team due to his quick adaptation and proficiency in a variety of defensive back positions.
According to numerous mock drafts, Smith is expected to be picked in either the third or fourth round.
In addition to being great at zone coverage and making tackles in the open field, Smith is a versatile secondary player who can play safety and nickelback. However, his stature (5-foot-10 and 187 pounds), his relatively poor man coverage skills and his poor play strength — which allows him to be pushed around by strong receivers — are some of the factors that might make him a mid-round selection.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Jaylin Smith's NFL scouting report and draft projection
Given his versatility at cornerback and in the slot, Jaylin Smith is among the most underrated defensive back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His best season in college came in 2024 when he played at cornerback and showed the consistency that was previously missing from his game.
Smith could be a player who will require time to hone his skills before challenging for defensive snaps in the NFL based on his overall performance. While he possesses the necessary ball skills and speed to be dependable in coverage, he might be used as a special teamer to make impactful plays in his rookie season while evolving into a proper starting-caliber cornerback in the league.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders are two NFL teams that have reportedly shown interest in Smith ahead of the draft.
Tampa Bay has acquired Tykee Smith and Zyon McCollum in the draft, and although both have performed adequately, neither has exhibited the qualities of a lockdown cornerback. Additionally, Smith could offer the depth option the team needs at the position to increase the chances of success.
Smith has previously suggested that he feels more at ease playing on the outside, so the Commanders could use him there if they select him with their No. 128 pick. It might help Mike Sainristil, who was selected in the second round last year, succeed as a nickelback, a position he played in college.
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.