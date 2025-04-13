Where will Jaylin Smith get drafted? Projecting best fit for USC DB

One of the key pillars of the 2024 USC Trojans defense was Jaylin Smith, who is considered one of the most desirable defensive back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft following his impressive 4.45-second 40-yard sprint performance at the combine.

Ad

Smith's skill set makes him a potential candidate for a key role in the NFL as the defensive system continues to change. He could be a flexible asset for any team due to his quick adaptation and proficiency in a variety of defensive back positions.

According to numerous mock drafts, Smith is expected to be picked in either the third or fourth round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition to being great at zone coverage and making tackles in the open field, Smith is a versatile secondary player who can play safety and nickelback. However, his stature (5-foot-10 and 187 pounds), his relatively poor man coverage skills and his poor play strength — which allows him to be pushed around by strong receivers — are some of the factors that might make him a mid-round selection.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaylin Smith's NFL scouting report and draft projection

Given his versatility at cornerback and in the slot, Jaylin Smith is among the most underrated defensive back prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His best season in college came in 2024 when he played at cornerback and showed the consistency that was previously missing from his game.

Smith could be a player who will require time to hone his skills before challenging for defensive snaps in the NFL based on his overall performance. While he possesses the necessary ball skills and speed to be dependable in coverage, he might be used as a special teamer to make impactful plays in his rookie season while evolving into a proper starting-caliber cornerback in the league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders are two NFL teams that have reportedly shown interest in Smith ahead of the draft.

Tampa Bay has acquired Tykee Smith and Zyon McCollum in the draft, and although both have performed adequately, neither has exhibited the qualities of a lockdown cornerback. Additionally, Smith could offer the depth option the team needs at the position to increase the chances of success.

Smith has previously suggested that he feels more at ease playing on the outside, so the Commanders could use him there if they select him with their No. 128 pick. It might help Mike Sainristil, who was selected in the second round last year, succeed as a nickelback, a position he played in college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.