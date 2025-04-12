  • home icon
  Where will Jordan Phillips get drafted? Projecting best fit for Maryland DL

Where will Jordan Phillips get drafted? Projecting best fit for Maryland DL

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 12, 2025 19:29 GMT
NFL: Scouting Combine
Where will Jordan Phillips get drafted? Projecting best fit for Maryland DL (image credit: IMAGN)

Jordan Phillips started his college football career at Tennessee. He featured in three games before entering the transfer portal.

Phillips then made the pivotal decision to join the Maryland Terrapins and immediately became the team's starting nose tackle, playing a significant role in the team's successes in 2023 and 2024. Let's examine Phillips' draft projection and a few potential landing spots.

Jordan Phillips' NFL draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Jordan Phillips is projected to be a fourth-round pick. The Terrapins' defensive stalwart could either go off the board late on Day 2 or early on Day 3.

Phillips has impressive nimbleness, solid zone blocking and stellar anchoring compared to double teams. His skill set has earned comparisons with Daron Payne.

However, Phillips needs to improve his frequent delays in processing blocking schemes. His lack of variety in pass-rush moves could spell doom if not worked on at the professional level.

Jordan Phillips' landing spots

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are enjoying a resurgence under Nick Sirianni and with Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. However, the team could use some upgrades on defense, especially given how stacked the NFC is.

Jordan Phillips could be a solid addition to the roster. He's fresh off playing on one of the most expectant rosters in the nation, so he'll likely be able to deal with the pressure that comes with wearing Packers green.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs made the 2025 Super Bowl thanks to one of the best defenses in the league. Steve Spagnuolo's prowess was on full display throughout the year.

Phillips could be the perfect Kansas City Chiefs draft pick. His size, strength and chip-on-the-shoulder mentality should dovetail perfectly with Kansas City's roster.

1. LA Rams

The LA Rams are masters of finding draft steals. It's only natural since they did not pick in the first round for years.

Jordan Phillips could be a shrewd addition to Sean McVay's team. His consistent winning experience would be at home with the Rams who have perennial Super Bowl expectations.

