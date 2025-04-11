Where will Kaleb Johnson get drafted? Projecting best fit for Iowa RB

Kaleb Johnson emerged as one of the nation's top running backs with his spectacular 2024 season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. He went from being a projected mid-round pick to one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Many teams find the 21-year-old running back to be an intriguing prospect because of his size, quickness, vision and familiarity with Iowa's playbook from his collegiate career. He is projected to be taken in the second round of the draft, according to popular mock drafts.

Despite being a top prospect, Johnson is not considered to have the same skill set as Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Omarion Hampton of North Carolina, both of whom are projected first-round picks. Nevertheless, Johnson's remarkable athleticism, workhorse potential, and early-down guarantee make him a top-five prospect in this stacked running back class.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 6-foot-1 back had a 40-yard sprint mark of 4.57 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.62 at the NFL combine last month. Those figures are respectable, but they are by no means extraordinary. However, that is not expected to affect his draft stock, as he was not particularly known for his straight-line pace in college.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kaleb Johnson's NFL scouting report and draft projection

A lackluster 40-yard dash meant Kaleb Johnson didn't have a particularly strong combine performance. But he is still expected to be a desirable draft target for NFL teams following the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Johnson, at 6-foot-1 and 224 pounds, possesses the frame to be a formidable force capable of wearing down opposing defenses in the NFL while also having enough athleticism to perform effectively in open areas.

Although the Iowa Hawkeyes' standout rusher isn't particularly combative, his size and strength allow him to break tackles and get extra yards when the opportunity arises.

Johnson's 2024 college season, which saw him amass 240 carries for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on a solid 6.4 yards per run, supports his scouting report. Additionally, he didn't record any fumbles last season, which will definitely catch the attention of NFL scouts.

According to reports, Kaleb Johnson has met with the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals during pre-draft evaluations. If the Bengals are truly interested in the running back, they can use their 49th overall pick in the second round to grab him on Apr. 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.