Where will Kyle McCord get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Syracuse QB

There are still a number of quality players waiting to hear their names called on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. Among those players are Syracuse's Kyle McCord and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who was once considered a first-round talent.

Following his transfer from Ohio, McCord led the country in passing yards last season at Syracuse with 4,799 yards. Along with leading all FBS in completions and attempts (391 and 592, respectively), he also added 34 passing touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

One of this year's draft class's most fundamentally proficient passers, McCord, also excels at getting the ball to his weapons fast. It won't be a surprise to see him being among the first names called when the fourth round of the draft begins this afternoon, given his skill set.

As it stands, McCord is expected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round of Saturday's draft. Below, we'll examine the teams that are most likely to select him.

Best landing spots for Kyle McCord

1) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were smart to acquire experienced signal-caller Geno Smith from Seattle earlier in the offseason in order to fill their need for a starting quarterback. Smith will now try to stabilize the Raiders, who have been lacking in that department for some time.

McCord can be a capable backup to Smith, who is 34. The Syracuse star has the potential to become Las Vegas' long-term quarterback if he is given the opportunity to sit and learn from an experienced veteran.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

According to reports, the Steelers are expected to sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a short-term contract following the conclusion of this draft. That is, at least, the only good reason why the team did not choose a quarterback during the first two days of the draft.

When/if he accepts to join Pittsburgh, Rodgers will be more of a short-term solution than a long-term one. Kyle McCord may begin as the 10-time Pro Bowler's backup before emerging as a starter in the future.

3) Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, 37, doesn't have many years left in the tank, and the Rams have started thinking of getting a successor.

If selected by the Rams, Kyle McCord would gain from sitting behind a top-tier veteran quarterback like Stafford. The youngster's skill set would also be enhanced by playing with star wide receiver Puka Nacua in the Rams' quick-paced attack.

McCord might be the player the Rams need for them to have a seamless transition into their next offensive era.

