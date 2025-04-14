Where will LaJohntay Wester get drafted? Projecting best fit for Colorado WR

LaJohntay Wester is one of the many Colorado Buffaloes prospects set to enter the 2025 draft. Wester joined the program ahead of the 2024 season and finished second in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

With the draft around the corner, let's look at Wester's projection and potential landing spots.

LaJohntay Wester's draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, LaJohntay Wester is projected to be an undrafted free agent in this year's draft. Wester is a special-teams and offensive hybrid, and he'll likely be considered at the end of the seven-round draft.

Wester used his top-notch short-area quickness to create separation during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was a reliable outlet for Shedeur Sanders, especially when Travis Hunter was double-teamed.

Wester's next-level understanding of zone coverage made him a nightmare matchup for opposing cornerbacks who are not well-versed in his tape. Plus, his return skills should serve him well at the next level, especially if he's not getting major reps on offense.

However, the former Florida Atlantic wideout has a few notable flaws. His undersized frame (167 pounds) would likely work against him in the draft. Also, Wester's struggles while attempting to beat press coverage on the outside are a red flag.

LaJohntay Wester's landing spots

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have their QB of the present and future in Drake Maye. It's high time the franchise gets reliable pass catchers for Maye.

LaJohntay Wester is projected to be an undrafted free agent, so the Patriots can bring him in with minimal pressure. Wester excelled with pro-style coaches in Colorado, so why couldn't he perform similarly with the Mike Vrabel-coached Patriots?

2. Los Angeles Chargers

The Jim Harbaugh-coached Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in the 2024/25 season. However, the team's lack of reliable deep threats prevented them from progressing past the wildcard round.

Justin Herbert is one of the best young QBs in the league, and it's only right that the Chargers surround him with elite red-zone threats. Wester ticks that box and could become a solid contributor both on offense and in special teams in the upcoming season.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are building something special for Mike Tomlin. They're fresh off getting DK Metcalf via trade, and he'll be paired with George Pickens.

Furthermore, there are concrete rumors that the Steelers might draft Shedeur Sanders. Pairing him with LaJohntay Wester could bring the Colorado vibes to Pittsburgh and potentially produce a handful of highlight reel moments.

