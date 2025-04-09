Where will Landon Jackson get drafted? Projecting best fit for Arkansas DL 

Landon Jackson is an interesting name to watch in the 2025 NFL draft.

The first tier of edge rushers in the draft is players such as Abdul Carter, James Pearce Jr. and Mike Green pulling away from the position. But going deeper into the class, Jackson is a great option to improve depth in the position at a smaller value.

Jackson is unlikely to hear his name called on the first night of the draft, but his production at Arkansas could help his draft anxiety end on Friday night as a Day 2 pick.

His great athleticism and versatility have him as a possible late second-round pick, but at worst, he'll be taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Landon Jackson's draft projection

Landon Jackson started his college career at LSU before moving to Arkansas, where he spent three years. He faced many offensive tackles who are now part of NFL teams.

He had an excellent 40-yard dash time for a player of his position. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, with expectations on his development always high.

He also impressed during the NFL combine with a 40.5" vertical jump:

With just 13 sacks over the past two seasons at Arkansas, his lack of production could hurt his chances of becoming a first-round pick. Although his athleticism is a major plus for his stock, his pass-rushing arsenal needs to be improved and polished before he turns into a regular NFL starter.

He'll be 22 years old when the draft starts. His age is a plus considering his four years in college, as he did not redshirt and played in 42 games throughout his four-year career.

His best trait is his ability to defend the run from many different alignments. But rushing the passer will not be an effective mission for him at the start of his career unless he becomes a more explosive edge rusher.

Many analysts agree that he will not become a superstar player in any defense due to his lack of explosion. However, his intelligence and run defense will make him an interesting depth option for whichever team picks him.

Which team do you think should look to draft Landon Jackson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

