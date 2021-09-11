How will the Ravens’ rushing attack look after signing Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman?

The latest free-agent running back to join the injury-hit Baltimore Ravens roster is Latavius Murray – how will their rushing attack stack up in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders?

Two weeks ago, the Baltimore Ravens running back room looked entirely different. Head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman had their offense almost set before rookie first-round pick J.K. Dobbins went down in the Ravens' final preseason game against Washington. They say bad things happen in threes, and in the next fortnight, their best-laid plans were torn to shreds.

Ravens now have lost RBs Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill in a matter of weeks. https://t.co/tRZGhlIKRD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

An ACL tear for Dobbins on August 28 meant his rookie season was over before it had even started. When Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles five days later on September 2, it left the Ravens scrambling. They signed Trenton Cannon, a pass-catching back and special teams player with a similar profile to Hill, but they were still a little light at the running back position.

The Ravens worked out three rushers, with Le'Veon Bell impressing enough to get signed. The loss of Dobbins had thrust veteran Gus "The Bus" Edwards into the number one role, but on September 9 misfortune struck once again. Not only was Edwards hit with an ACL tear, but so was star cornerback Marcus Peters.

Another player who previously worked out, former Atlanta Falcons rusher Devonta Freeman was brought on board, after being cut by the New Orleans Saints. Latavius Murray is the latest halfback to parachute in. Murray is the fourth running back on the Ravens' roster who has spent no time with the team in training camp or in preseason.

Where does Latavius Murray fit among the Ravens' top 3 running backs?

Right now, the Ravens' depth chart currently has running backs Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on their 53-man roster. Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman are veteran members of the practice squad, while Latavius Murray will be with his new team on Friday.

Unlike Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray has been through a full training camp and pre-season. Looking at the veteran halfbacks, Murray should be in the best physical condition to start for the Ravens. An experienced backup, Murray rushed for 656 yards and had seven starts last season, however, it will be a very quick turnaround to sign on Friday and start on Monday night.

Trenton Cannon was on the Carolina Panthers roster last season and during preseason, but did not make their 53. He is a special teams expert and a backfield threat in the passing game, so Cannon should also have time on the field, especially on third downs.

If the Ravens decide to start Latavius Murray, or even Le'Veon Bell, the new arrivals' lack of time to digest the playbook may mean they need to keep their rushing offense fairly vanilla against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Devonta Freeman will likely be down the depth chart, as Bell was preferred to Freeman following their original workouts.

The Ravens' alternative option is to start with undrafted rookie Ty'Son Williams, who at least has had more time to learn the offense than Murray. Williams impressed during the preseason and there is every chance the BYU graduate gets plenty of snaps in Week 1, especially until veterans Murray, Bell and Freeman get up to speed.

Coordinator Greg Roman may also try to keep the ball in the hands of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who offers plenty of danger with his legs, allowing him to keep it simple for Latavius Murray or Le'Veon Bell. Either way, it's a very muddled situation that will leave the Ravens reaching for a quick solution that would not have been part of their preseason plans.

