  Where will Mason Taylor get drafted? Projecting best fit for LSU TE

Where will Mason Taylor get drafted? Projecting best fit for LSU TE

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 10, 2025 16:14 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
Where will Mason Taylor get drafted? Projecting best fit for LSU TE (IMAGN)

LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor. He excelled as a safety blanket for LSU quarterbacks during his three-year collegiate football career, and he's set to enter the 2025 draft.

With the draft a couple of weeks away, let's look at Taylor's draft projection and a few potential landing spots for the TE.

Mason Taylor's NFL Draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Mason Taylor is projected to be a third-round pick. The LSU Tigers product is regarded as a top-five tight end in his draft class.

While Taylor's numbers don't pop like those of Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren, his pass-catching ability, shiftiness and stellar ball-tracking skills could help him get noticed.

Furthermore, Taylor's 6 ft. 5+1⁄8 in and 251 lb. frame gives him NFL-caliber size at the tight end position. It's just a matter of which team selects him in this month's draft.

Mason Taylor's landing spots

Here are three potential landing spots for Taylor:

3. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore is renowned for featuring multiple tight ends in his system. Moore is also one of the best talent developers in the game.

Getting a prospect like Taylor would be a steal for Moore's Saints. The LSU product has the size, hands and professionalism needed to become a future Pro Bowler in the right spot.

2. New York Jets

The New York Jets have a new head coach and starting quarterback. Justin Fields needs weapons to thrive in his new spot, specifically, a safety blanket at tight end.

Taylor has been well adjusted to that role since his time with the LSU Tigers. He could be a decent addition for first-time head coach Aaron Glenn.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh led the Chargers back to the playoffs in his first year with the franchise. Now it's time to establish his side as a proper postseason contender.

To do this, he'll need to give Justin Herbert weapons on offense. Mason Taylor could step into the locker room and provide just that. His pass-catching ability, coupled with underrated athleticism, could unlock something new for Herbert & Co.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
