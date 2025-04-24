Where will Maxwell Hairston get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Kentucky CB

Maxwell Hairston, a former cornerback for the University of Kentucky, has been projected for months to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft due to his athleticism and his ability as an inside-out defender.
Let's examine the top three potential landing spots for the 21-year-old defensive back below.
Best landing spots for Maxwell Hairston
With their first-round pick at No. 23, the Green Bay Packers might bolster their defense by adding the explosive Maxwell Hairston, especially considering that the future of veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander is still uncertain.
While they re-signed Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine and signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, Alexander is probably headed out this summer via trade. Hairston could immediately contend for a starting position in Green Bay if selected.
2) Buffalo Bills
To help the team's defense take the next big stride in 2025, the Bills should consider drafting Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 if he's still available.
Hairston will make an instant push to start in Buffalo since he already has the speed and explosive burst to compete with any NFL receiver. The Bills' defensive scheme will greatly benefit from Hairston's long arms and versatility, even though he may be relatively small in stature.
The Washington Commanders' cornerback room has been an area that needs bolstering for a while. While Marshon Lattimore was solid on a few occasions last season, he has suffered from hamstring ailments regularly.
Mike Sainristil also made an impression after being selected through the draft last year. However, the Commanders need to add a player who will play outside, which will free up Sainristil to play in the slot.
It's uncertain if Hairston, who is incredibly athletic, will still be available at No. 29, but he is unquestionably a first-round talent and would fit right in with the Commanders.
What does Maxwell Hairston bring to prospective NFL team?
Hairston will add speed and fluidity to any defensive scheme he plays in the NFL. His stats for the Wildcats over the last two seasons also show that he is a effective defensive back.
Hairston was selected to the Second-Team All-SEC two years ago after recording a conference-leading five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He missed five games due to a shoulder injury last year, limiting him to only 19 tackles, one sack and one interception.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hairston's 4.28-second 40-yard dash test at the combine in February showed that he is one of the few elite cornerbacks in this draft class with absolutely exceptional speed and explosiveness.
Hairston's athleticism is undeniable; during the combine, he also recorded 10 feet 9 inches in the broad jump and reached 39.5 inches in the vertical leap.
