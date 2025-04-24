Where will Maxwell Hairston get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Kentucky CB

Maxwell Hairston, a former cornerback for the University of Kentucky, has been projected for months to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft due to his athleticism and his ability as an inside-out defender.

Ad

Let's examine the top three potential landing spots for the 21-year-old defensive back below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best landing spots for Maxwell Hairston

1) Green Bay Packers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With their first-round pick at No. 23, the Green Bay Packers might bolster their defense by adding the explosive Maxwell Hairston, especially considering that the future of veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander is still uncertain.

While they re-signed Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine and signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, Alexander is probably headed out this summer via trade. Hairston could immediately contend for a starting position in Green Bay if selected.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

2) Buffalo Bills

To help the team's defense take the next big stride in 2025, the Bills should consider drafting Maxwell Hairston at No. 30 if he's still available.

Hairston will make an instant push to start in Buffalo since he already has the speed and explosive burst to compete with any NFL receiver. The Bills' defensive scheme will greatly benefit from Hairston's long arms and versatility, even though he may be relatively small in stature.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders' cornerback room has been an area that needs bolstering for a while. While Marshon Lattimore was solid on a few occasions last season, he has suffered from hamstring ailments regularly.

Mike Sainristil also made an impression after being selected through the draft last year. However, the Commanders need to add a player who will play outside, which will free up Sainristil to play in the slot.

Ad

It's uncertain if Hairston, who is incredibly athletic, will still be available at No. 29, but he is unquestionably a first-round talent and would fit right in with the Commanders.

What does Maxwell Hairston bring to prospective NFL team?

Hairston will add speed and fluidity to any defensive scheme he plays in the NFL. His stats for the Wildcats over the last two seasons also show that he is a effective defensive back.

Ad

Hairston was selected to the Second-Team All-SEC two years ago after recording a conference-leading five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. He missed five games due to a shoulder injury last year, limiting him to only 19 tackles, one sack and one interception.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Hairston's 4.28-second 40-yard dash test at the combine in February showed that he is one of the few elite cornerbacks in this draft class with absolutely exceptional speed and explosiveness.

Hairston's athleticism is undeniable; during the combine, he also recorded 10 feet 9 inches in the broad jump and reached 39.5 inches in the vertical leap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.