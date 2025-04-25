Where will Mike Green get drafted? Projecting best fits for Marshall DE

Marshall defensive end Mike Green was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, despite being considered as one of the top pass rushers in this year's class. He will have to wait until the second or third round on Friday to hear his name called.

Green had 17 sacks last season — the most in the FBS. He also recorded 84 tackles, which was the most among all defensive linemen.

Green is arguably one of the top 15 talents in this draft class if only on-field play is considered, but it seems that off-field problems caused him to be passed on. He was accused of sexual assault while playing for Virginia and during his high school years.

Let's take a look at three teams that will likely target the defensive end on Day 2.

Best landing spots for Mike Green

1) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers should try to strengthen their defense on Day 2 after selecting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with their first-round pick.

Mike Green can contribute immediately to Carolina's defense, which had trouble generating pressure last season.

As a sack expert, Green could provide the Panthers' defense the edge it needs in 2025 and beyond.

2) Chicago Bears

Despite signing Dayo Odeyingbo to a multi-year contract in free agency, Chicago still needs more pass rush assistance, and Bears general manager Ryan Poles has said that he wants to bolster the team's defensive line.

The team should consider selecting Green, who finished first in the FBS in sacks last season, with one of its two selections in Friday's second round.

3) Tennessee Titans

After choosing Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans' next top draft need is a pass rusher. Wide receiver is also a need, but they recently signed veteran Tyler Lockett to bolster their wideout corps.

The Titans were among the league's worst at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2024. Harold Landry, one of the team's top defensive players, left this offseason to sign with the New England Patriots. However, Mike Green is one of the top edge rushers still on the board.

He has a good chance of immediately starting for Tennessee in his rookie season if he is selected.

