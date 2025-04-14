Where will Nic Scourton get drafted? Projecting best fit for Texas A&M DL

Nic Scourton is one of the top edge rushers in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. This is always one of the most popular positions for teams to target early on in the draft, so he figures to be an attractive option. He has combined to record 15 sacks across the past two years and potentially profiles as a day-one starter.

Nic Scourton's NFL Draft projection

Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton has been a productive pass rusher in each of the past two years during his college football career. He recorded ten sacks in 2023 with the Purdue Boilmakers, which led all players in the comeptitive Big Ten. This earned him second-team All-Conference honors before tranferring to the Texas A&M Aggies for his final season.

He followed up his stroing campaign with another five sacks and thjis time did so in the loaded SEC. He also added 14 tackles foir a loss on his way to being selected as a first-team All-Conference defensive end.

His strong college football career and atheltic profile have resulted in Scourton being projected to potentially be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If he slips a bit, he could go early on in the second round as well, where he could be a massive addition to whichever team eventually picks him.

Nic Scourton's landing spots

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the best overall defenses in the NFL last season, including leading all teams in points allowed per game. Their edge rushers are in a bit of a transitional period, so if they want ot continue their dominance, they will likely need to add reinforcements. Nic Scourton would be an ideal replacement for Joey Bosa, who departed the team during the offseason.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions feature one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL in Aidan Huthcinson, but their roster is extremely thin at the position behind him. They would be wise to find a prospect during the draft to pair with their superstar on the edge of their defense. Scourton is a legitimate candidate to fill that role on a defense where he could theoretically thrive.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

Howie Roseman has been well-known for targeting pass rushers early on during the NFL Draft each year. The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of upgrading their defensive line this year after losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat during the free agency period, as well as Brandon Graham retiring. Scourton is an ideal fit with the team if he is still avilable for them when they are on the clock.

