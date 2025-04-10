Where will Ollie Gordon II get drafted? Projecting best fit for Oklahoma State RB

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was regarded as one of the best running backs in college football in 2023; however, he had a disappointing season in 2024 before announcing his decision to enter the 2025 NFL draft. At the moment, Gordon is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gordon led OSU to a 10-4 record in 2023 while rushing for 1,732 yards. That performance earned him the Doak Walker Award as the finest running back in collegiate football and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honor. However, his output plummeted in 2024, as he only managed 880 rushing yards. Oklahoma State also ended the season with a dismal 3-9 record.

According to current projections, Gordon will likely be selected in the third or fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His draft status may potentially be impacted by off-field problems, such as a DUI arrest, in addition to his notable decline in performance in 2024.

Some teams may be concerned by his poor 40-yard sprint time of 4.61 seconds at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Gordon is considered a strong running back with decent vision and tenacity overall, but his career in the NFL may be limited by his lack of speed.

Ollie Gordon II's NFL Draft projection

Due to a largely unimpressive 2024 season, Ollie Gordon's draft status has declined despite his earlier projection as a potential top-5 running back prospect. At the moment, he is thought to be a good short-yardage option who might flourish in an attack that uses a big rusher to break tackles.

Apart from Gordon's underwhelming 40-yard dash, he also didn't test well in the 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump drills. However, with his good hands, he may be a solid alternative pass-catching option for any team that selects him.

Gordon might be targeted by teams who emphasize physical, strong runners, such as the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Given that all of these teams are supposedly searching for a tough running back in the draft, Gordon's stature and agility make him a perfect fit for any of them.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, the Steelers have hosted the 6-foot-1, 226-pound RB as one of their top-30 pre-draft visits. Gordon may be the power rusher the Steelers seek after Najee Harris left in free agency.

