Where will Omarion Hampton get drafted? Projecting best fit for North Carolina RB

Omarion Hampton is among the best running backs in a stacked 2025 RB class. This year's class has loads of potential Day 1 starters and a handful of players who can move the needle as instant RB2s.

Hampton might not be as talked about as Ashton Jeanty, but his performances with the North Carolina Tar Heels garnered attention in the draft process. Additionally, Hampton's physical tools gave scouts hope that he could duke it out with the best NFL defenders.

With the 2025 NFL draft just a few weeks away, let's look at his draft projection and a few potential landing spots.

Omarion Hampton's NFL Draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Omarion Hampton is projected to be a late first-round pick. He's viewed as the second-best RB prospect and considered the best Tar Heels prospect set to enter this year's draft.

Hampton is fresh off consecutive 1,500+ rushing yards seasons with UNC. His 2024 season was the best of his collegiate football career as he racked up 281 carries, 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Hampton proved to be a handful for ACC defenders.

He was invited to the NFL Combine after his stellar final collegiate campaign. Hampton ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and recorded a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump and a 38.0-inch vertical jump. Scouts praised his athleticism after the event.

Omarion Hampton landing spots

Here are three potential landing spots for Hampton:

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a new RB for the 2025 season. The franchise has failed to replace Tony Pollard's productivity.

The Cowboys have been linked with Ashton Jeanty, but there's a big chance Jeanty will be off the board by the time Jerry Jones' team picks at No. 12 overall. Snagging Omarion Hampton could be a smart move as his skill set should dovetail seamlessly into Dallas' offense.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns typically operate a rush-heavy offense, so it wasn't surprising that they failed to make the playoffs due to Nick Chubb's injury issues and Jerome Ford's lack of experience as a workhorse back.

With Chubb now a free agent, the Browns must invest in a young, dynamic RB. Hampton ticks both boxes and could be the safety blanket for whoever is the team's starting quarterback in 2025.

1. Denver Broncos

Sean Payton has done wonders with his limited resources at Denver. What's seemingly left in his master plan is to get a young, reliable and hardworking RB.

Omarion Hampton ticks all three boxes and might be available at No. 33. The Broncos could select him and form one of the better rushing duos in the league with him and Bo Nix leading the charge.

