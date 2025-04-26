Where will Quinn Ewers get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Texas QB

Quinn Ewers starred for three seasons with the Texas Longhorns. His stats improved progressively, and the team became perennial College Football Playoff contenders with him at quarterback.

However, despite his heroics with the Longhorns, Ewers remains undrafted as he enters Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. Let's look at his potential landing spots.

Where will Quinn Ewers get drafted?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Quinn Ewers was initially projected to be drafted in the third round. Two quarterbacks (Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel) were picked in Round 3, but Ewers' name was not called.

He is now one of the biggest names still available. Based on the latest projections, Ewers will likely be selected in the fourth or fifth round.

Quinn Ewers' potential landing spots

1. Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones has made a couple of picks in this year's draft, but he's yet to select a quarterback. It's not much of a surprise, as that position isn't high on the Cowboys' needs ahead of the 2025 campaign.

However, the prospect of getting a modern-day Texas star in Ewers could be hard for Jones to pass up. Ewers could battle with Joe Milton for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a trade to acquire Geno Smith in March. However, there's still a roster spot open for a priority backup to the two-time Pro Bowler.

With Ewers' name still on the board heading into the fourth round, it's a great chance for the Raiders to get him. He was arguably the best player in his class coming out of high school. There's talent in his arm, and learning from Smith and Tom Brady could be what he needs to harness his potential.

3. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have yet to acquire a high-upside backup for Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is a Pro Bowl-caliber player when healthy, but his health has been a concern over the past few seasons.

The Dolphins could select Ewers and have him learn from Tagovailoa. Ewers could step in when he is injured and potentially become one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

