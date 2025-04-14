Where will Raheim Sanders get drafted? Projecting best fit for South Carolina RB

Raheim Sanders is one of the many solid running back prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. His intriguing combination of size and speed, along with his versatile skillset, gives him plenty of upside in the later rounds this year. He could be an immediate contributor in a backfield committee if he lands in a favorable situation.
Raheim Sanders' NFL Draft projection
Raheim Sanders played his entire college football career in the competitive SEC with two different teams. He started with the Arkansas Razorbacks before eventually transferring to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He was a solid contributor for both teams on his way to becoming a prospect in the NFL Draft.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Along the way, Sanders was named to the All-Freshman team as well as the All-Conference team, which is even more impressive, having done it in the SEC. He twice exceeded 1,000 rushing yards and showed off his versatility with 316 receiving yards in his final collegiate season.
Sanders measures in at 6'0" tall and weighs 217 pounds, giving him a solid frame for a running back prospect. He complements his size with speedy upside, including running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine.
The dynamic prospect is currently projected to be picked in the sixth round, according to NFL Draft Buzz. His athletic upside and versatility as a receiver out of the backfield suggest that he could exceed his expectations, making him an intriguing late-round target this year.
Raheim Sanders' landing spots
#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is in a transitional period after moving on from their starting quarterbacks and running back during the offseason. They are likely to address both positions during the draft, but it will be interesting to see which rounds they decide to do so. They could potentially target Sanders in the later rounds to pair with Jaylen Warren and improve their current depth.
#2 - Dallas Cowboys
Many around the league expect the Dallas Cowboys to target a running back early on in the 2025 NFL Draft after moving on from Rico Dowdle this year. This may be the case, but they might also decide to address other needs with their earlier picks as well. If they elect to use the later rounds to add running back depth, Sanders is a strong candidate.
#1 - Denver Broncos
Sean Payton elected to use a backfield committee last year with the Denver Broncos. They lost Javonte Williams during the offseason, so if they want to continue with this approach, they will likely need to bring in reinforcements. Raheim Sanders would fit well as a rotational back, so this situation makes sense for him.
South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place