Where will Riley Leonard get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Notre Dame QB

Riley Leonard led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the CFB national championship game. However, his side was defeated by a spirited Ohio State Buckeyes side led by Will Howard.

Leonard declared for the NFL draft soon after the national championship game, but remains undrafted entering Day 3. With the draft entering its last lap, let's look at where Leonard might get drafted and his potential landing spots.

Where will Riley Leonard get drafted?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Riley Leonard is projected to be drafted in Round 4 of this year's draft. There's a chance this will happen with Round 4 around the corner.

The Notre Dame standout is one of the quarterbacks with the highest profiles still waiting to hear his name called. Other standout shot callers entering Day 3 are Shedeur Sanders, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers.

Riley Leonard's landing spots

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have Jared Goff as their starting quarterback. Goff was in the MVP conversation for most of the 2024 season, so it's his job for the foreseeable future.

Hendon Hooker remains the primary backup in Detroit, but the franchise can still bring Leonard into the fray. Leonard has a significantly higher ceiling compared to Hooker, and he's fresh off a national championship run. Dan Campbell could help develop Leonard's mechanics and make him a starting-caliber QB in the near future.

2. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best QBs in the AFC when fit. However, the Dolphins' weakness at offensive line means that the former Alabama star is a bad hit away from a spell on the sidelines.

Having a priority backup like Leonard could give the fans some extra faith in the 2025 season and beyond. Leonard started games for two college programs. He should adapt well to Miami.

3. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys could use an extra backup for Dak Prescott. The perennial Pro Bowler is coming off one of the worst injuries of his professional football career.

Jerry Jones could add Riley Leonard to a QB room that has Prescott and Joe Milton. It'll give the Cowboys loads of upside ahead of the 2025 campaign.

