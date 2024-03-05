Where will Russell Wilson go? 3 reasons why Patriots should sign 2013 Super Bowl champion to usher in Jerod Meyo era

The Denver Broncos are expected to cut Russell Wilson after March 13. It will be the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, but the QB will be a free agent who can sign anywhere he pleases. There aren't a million options for him now, but the New England Patriots are an interesting choice that surprisingly makes a lot of sense. Here's why it's a smart plan for the Jerod Mayo era in New England to begin by taking a flyer on the veteran quarterback.

Why the Patriots should be in on Russell Wilson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3) They can pick a rookie and let him sit

Jayden Daniels could be the pick and sit behind Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is not the long-term option for any team at this point. He's just too old. Therefore, the best option for the Patriots is to take a rookie who can sit behind him. If they're fortunate enough for either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye to somehow slide to third overall or want to take Jayden Daniels that early, they can without rushing them into the starter's job.

They can also take JJ McCarthy if he falls to round two. Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. later on might be viable as well. Either way, they can let their rookie pick learn from the veteran for a year or two, which has worked well for a lot of rookies in the past.

2] Low risk and low salary

This could possibly be one of the cheapest moves of the off-season. It may be shocking that someone who once had the highest contract on his team by a wide margin might now sign for the vet minimum, but that's just how far Wilson has fallen. Regardless, it will be a low-risk investment that doesn't carry a lot of financial weight. It's worth a try for that reason alone, much like what the Patriots did with Cam Newton in 2020.

1) No commitment

If things don't work out for Wilson in New England, they've hardly invested in him in this scenario. They could bench him without feeling like he's owed the starting job if he struggles. Benching is a situation he is now unfortunately familiar with, and he's handled it pretty well. The Patriots could bring him in on that low salary and see if he works. If he doesn't, there's little blowback and little downside. They can then easily move on as well since there's no money involved and no long-term commitment like he had with the Denver Broncos.