Where will Shedeur Sanders get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for QB amid tanking draft stock

It is still unclear where Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, who is arguably the most well-known player in this draft class, will be selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

At the beginning of the draft cycle, Sanders was mostly predicted to be the second quarterback off the board, after Miami's Cam Ward. However, his draft value appears to have declined over the past few weeks. According to some draft analysts, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart may be taken before him, and he could even drop out of the first round.

Under the guidance of his father, Deion Sanders, Shedeur played college football for four seasons — the first two at Jackson State and the final two at Colorado. He amassed 14,347 yards and 134 touchdowns.

However, evaluators have raised doubts about Sanders' potential as an NFL QB, citing issues with his athleticism and arm talent. His chances of being called in the first round have been put into question.

Before the 2025 NFL draft's first round begins on Thursday, let's look at Sanders' best landing spots.

Best landing spots for Shedeur Sanders

Here are three NFL landing spots that would be ideal for Shedeur Sanders:

1) LA Rams

With the No. 26 overall pick, it's unlikely that Sanders will still be on the board when the LA Rams are on the clock. However, they could be the best destination for him to start his pro career.

The Buffaloes QB will have to sit behind Matthew Stafford in his first season, but he will get to grow as Sean McVay's developmental project, which would help him in the long run.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

Sanders will need to drop to No. 21 for Pittsburgh to select him. Steelers general manager Omar Khan may also choose to move up the draft board to draft the team's future franchise QB.

There's no denying that Pittsburgh is among the best-run teams with a culture of success in the NFL. After Justin Fields and Russell Wilson left this offseason, the Steelers are looking for a primary QB.

With DK Metcalf joining George Pickens to bolster the wide receiver corps, the possibility of playing in Pittsburgh should appeal to Sanders.

3) Cleveland Browns

The Browns, who hold the second overall pick, are Shedeur Sanders' first feasible destination as the Tennessee Titans are likely set to choose Cam Ward at No. 1.

Sanders' selection would make a lot of sense and address several problems for Cleveland, which has faced serious QB difficulties since it traded for Deshaun Watson from Houston in 2022.

Kevin Stefanski's offensive plan can accommodate Sanders' play style. His profile as an accurate, but not particularly athletic QB, fits in nicely with the coach's scheme and success with other QBs.

