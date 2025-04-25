Where will Shilo Sanders get drafted? Exploring best landing spot for Coach Prime's son

Shilo Sanders stood by his brother Shedeur Sanders' side as he watched all 32 teams pass up on him in the first round of the 2025 draft. It was arguably the most surprising development of the draft, as Shedeur was once projected to be a top-five pick.

However, with Day 2 on the horizon, expect at least one of Deion Sanders' children off the board. Both players excelled at Colorado and will be looking to have long careers in the NFL.

With that in mind, let's look at where Shilo Sanders is projected to go in the draft and his potential landing spots.

Where will Shilo Sanders get drafted?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Shilo Sanders is projected to be an undrafted free agent following this year's draft. The Colorado Buffaloes product is viewed as a late-round pick at best in this year's draft.

Sanders' biggest strengths are his tough tackling ability, impressive ball skills and versatility to line up anywhere on defense. These skills could help him to a long professional career.

However, his flaws include his advanced age as a rookie, lack of ideal professional size for the defensive back role, and his lengthy injury history. While these concerns are valid, it's only right that we examine a few landing spots.

Shilo Sanders' landing spots

1. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are tipped to draft Shilo's brother, Shedeur Sanders, with the first pick in the second round of the 2025 draft. They could bring in Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent or late in the sixth or seventh round.

The Browns could use reinforcements at the safety position as they look to get back to the playoffs. Shilo could tick that box, and he'll be an affordable option.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are building an impressive offense ahead of Dave Canales' second year at the helm. However, the franchise could do with major reinforcements at secondary.

Sanders is one of the more versatile defensive backs in this year's draft. Plus, his status as a potential undrafted free agent would give the Panthers ample time to determine whether he would fit into the team's game plan.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Shilo's father, Deion Sanders, was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1989. Hence, the Sanders household is already familiar to the Falcons organization.

Safety is one of the many needs the Falcons have to address via this year's draft. Getting Sanders could help with that, and potentially give the team a player with a chip on his shoulder for the 2025 campaign.

