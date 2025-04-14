Where will Tate Ratledge get drafted? Projecting best fit for Georgia OL

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge will be hoping his name is called early during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Ratledge was a three-year starter at Georgia and helped the Bulldogs win two national championships in 2021 and 2022. Ratledge would have been a four-year starter but missed almost all of 2021 due to a foot injury suffered on Georgia's first offensive drive.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tate Ratledge's NFL draft projection

Syndication: Tate Ratledge - Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tate Ratledge was named First-team All-SEC in both 2023 and 2024 and was First-team All-American this past season. There will be plenty of interested parties during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Ratledge is projected to be drafted at some point on Day 2 of the draft, between rounds two and three and he's seen as a 'safe-floor' selection.

Scouts have been impressed by his athleticism, firm core, which allows him to hold blocks, and quickness and technique with his feet. However, some will be cautious with Ratledge due to his below-average length for interior protection.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein said on Ratledge:

"A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. ... Ratledge’s mentality and toughness should help him become a solid starter fairly quickly."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tate Ratledge's 2025 NFL Draft Landing Spots

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Only two teams in the NFL allowed more sacks than the Seahawks' 54 in 2024, meaning they'll be looking to address the offensive line during the draft.

With new quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm, Seattle will want to give him the best chance to succeed, which starts by keeping him upright.

Thankfully for the Seahawks, they hold two picks in the second round of the 2025 draft after trading away DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

Using one of their picks to grab Ratledge would be an immediate improvement on a reeling offensive line.

#2 - Cincinnati Bengals

Despite some glaring holes on defense, the Cincinnati Bengals might be tempted to use an early selection to pick Tate Ratledge.

The Bengals have had an issue with their offensive line for years now, and the team released starting RG Alex Cappa during the offseason, leaving no starter on the roster.

Ad

Ratledge could be an immediate starter in Cincinnati, protecting for one of the league's best in Joe Burrow.

#1 - Houston Texans

Unfortunately for the Houston Texans, QB CJ Stroud suffered a regression in 2024 from his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign a year earlier. Year to year, Stroud had a worse passer rating, passed for fewer touchdowns and more interceptions.

Much of his downturn in form was attributed to his dismal offensive line, which allowed 54 sacks.

Signing Ratledge could be the start of a rebuild of that unit after they traded Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders during the offseason. They signed Laken Tomlinson this offseason, who primarily plays LG, meaning Ratledge could play RG and learn from a solid veteran.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wear Matthew David Wear is an NFL writer for Sportskeeda based in Manchester with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Journalism from the University of Sunderland. He has a total work experience of 10 years, having previously worked for the likes of FourFourTwo, World Soccer, Soccer AM, Sunderland Echo and ALS Fanzine.



Matthew follows the Cincinnati Bengals since he feels that they have been underdogs without achieving much success just like his native Sunderland AFC. If he could ever go back in time, he would want to change the 'holding' call on Logan Wilson that led to the Rams winning the game.



His favorite NFL players are Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and Trey Hendrickson, while his favorite coach is Andy Reid for his unparalleled offensive tactics. His favorite Super Bowl is the LII edition where the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots and Nick Foles was declared MVP.



To stay at the top of his craft, Matthew keeps himself updated with stats, plays fantasy football, and makes sure all the data in his work are from reputed sources. When not working, Matthew likes to stay outdoors and engage in running and hiking. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.