Where will Tez Johnson get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Oregon WR

One of the players waiting to hear their names called on the third day of the 2025 NFL draft is Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Despite missing three games due to injury, Johnson, who thrives as a slot receiver, recorded 83 catches for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns for Oregon last season, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

Fans should keep an eye out for Johnson on Day 3 of the draft, as NFL teams should value his quickness, remarkable route-running skills and punt return ability. However, Johnson's NFL potential could be limited due to his diminutive size and less-than-ideal physicality. Concerns regarding his high-end speed were also raised after his 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

The 5-foot-9, 154-pound slot receiver is expected to be selected with a pick in the fifth, sixth or seventh round.

Best landing spots for Tez Johnson

1) Arizona Cardinals

According to reports, the Cardinals are trying to expand their receiving corps by adding another wide receiver. The Cardinals can choose to select Tez Johnson out of Oregon on Saturday after passing up the opportunity to improve the wide receiver group on Thursday and Friday.

With his ability to stretch defenses horizontally, Johnson will be a nice addition to balance out a wide receiver corps that includes Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr.

2) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns added running back Quinshon Judkins and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as two intriguing offensive weapons on Friday. Now, they should try to add a wide receiver before the draft concludes on Saturday.

If drafted by the Browns, Tez Johnson can contribute by adding speed to the offense. Although his stature may raise some concerns, the recent achievements of small, speed-focused receivers such as Tank Dell and Tutu Atwell in the NFL indicate the potential influence Johnson could have in the league.

A reunion with his old Oregon teammate, QB Dillon Gabriel, could ignite instant chemistry and provide an entirely fresh brand of energy to the Browns' passing offense if Johnson is selected in the draft.

3) New York Jets

The New York Jets' wide receiver room is lacking in receiving prowess outside of Garrett Wilson.

Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Malachi Corley and Irvin Charles are the team's current wideouts after veteran receiver Davante Adams left earlier this offseason. Tez Johnson could be a good choice as the Jets look for a fresh receiving option.

