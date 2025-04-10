Where will Tre Harris get drafted? Projecting best fit for Ole Miss WR

Tre Harris played five years of collegiate football at Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss. The shifty wide receiver spent three campaigns with the Bulldogs and the last two with the Rebels.
With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's explore Harris' draft projection and a few potential landing spots.
Tre Harris' NFL draft projection
According to NFL Draft Buzz, Tre Harris is projected to be a late second-round pick in this year's draft. He is considered one of the better WRs in his class, but not a Day 1 caliber prospect.
Harris is fresh off the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his career. He achieved that by catching passes from fellow potential draftee Jaxson Dart. Harris put up a stat line of 60 catches, 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
He had a decent performance at the 2025 NFL Combine, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.65 seconds and recording a 38.5-inch vertical jump. That performance, coupled with his 6-foot-2 and 205-pound frame, makes him an interesting prospect ahead of the draft.
Tre Harris' landing spots
Here's a look at three potential landing spots for Harris:
3. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans might be without Tank Dell for a full season and lost Stefon Diggs via free agency. There's a free spot in the WR room for a potential draftee.
That's where Harris could come in. He has the physical tools to be a plus-caliber wideout while catching passes from C. J. Stroud. A duo of Nico Collins and Harris could be a fearsome combo for the foreseeable future.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed DeAndre Hopkins to walk in free agency. They'll likely look to replace the former Pro Bowler's production with a potential future Pro Bowler via this year's draft.
Harris could be a solid red zone threat for Patrick Mahomes. He offers something unique when compared to Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
1. New Orleans Saints
Kellen Moore has accepted the coaching role in New Orleans and has quite the task on his hands. Moore must get a young, vibrant wideout to pair with Derek Carr.
Thanks to his athleticism, poise and red zone ability, Tre Harris could fit the mold. The Lafayette, Louisiana-born WR could become a hometown hero if he helps turn the franchise's fortunes around.
