Where will Trevor Etienne get drafted? Exploring best landing spots for Georgia RB

Trevor Etienne is fresh off of his debut campaign with the Georgia Bulldogs. Jacksonville Jaguars standout Travis Etienne Jr.'s younger brother is now looking forward to the 2025 NFL draft.

Etienne has spent his entire collegiate football career playing for powerhouse programs. He spent two seasons with the Florida Gators before transferring to Georgia.

With Day 1 of the draft in the books, let's look at Trevor Etienne's draft projection.

Where will Trevor Etienne get drafted?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Trevor Etienne is projected to get drafted in the fifth round of this year's draft. The Florida and Georgia product is viewed as one of the Top 15 running backs in a loaded RB class.

Etienne is one of the many Georgia Bulldogs products set to get drafted in this year's draft. Last year saw him post a stat line of 122 carries, 609 rushing yards, and nine touchdowns in 10 games. His production helped the Bulldogs win the 2024 SEC Championship Game and a spot in the CFB playoffs.

Trevor Etienne's landing spots

1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a gaping need at running back, and they're yet to select a backfield threat in the 2025 draft. Etienne is accustomed to playing under pressure thanks to his time with the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hence, his skill set could come in handy for Jerry Jones' side. Don't be surprised if America's team takes a chance on Etienne in the later rounds.

2. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have an array of needs ahead of the 2025 season. They could use a new starting running back due to the departure of franchise icon, Nick Chubb.

Etienne could join the Browns on Day 2 or 3. His versatile skill set as a runner and pass catcher could yield dividends on Kevin Stefanski's offense.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The departure of Najee Harris leaves a gaping hole ahead of the 2025 season. This leaves the Steelers needing to draft a backfield threat.

Etienne can't step into Mike Tomlin's side and do a job with Russell Wilson under center. Plus, his low draft projection means that the Steelers can stock up on more pressing needs before they bring him into the squad.

