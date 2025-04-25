Where will Tyler Shough get drafted? Projecting best fits for Louisville QB

Over the past several weeks, quarterback Tyler Shough, out of Louisville, has seen his draft status rise from a projected late-round pick to a possible Day 2 option. It should come as no surprise that the 25-year-old quarterback was not selected in the first round, but he can now anticipate being chosen on Friday night in the early second or third round.

Ad

Shough started his collegiate football career as Justin Herbert's backup at Oregon. After that, he transferred to Texas Tech before spending his last year of college at Louisville. Shough started for Louisville throughout the 2024 season, passing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Shough, Shedeur Sanders and Jalen Milroe are the top quarterbacks still unselected in this draft after Miami's Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans) and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) were taken in the first round on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three potential destinations for Shough following the first round of the NFL draft are listed below.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Best landing spots for Tyler Shough

1) New Orleans Saints

Quarterback Derek Carr missed seven games for the New Orleans Saints in 2024 due to injuries. The Saints should consider selecting a quarterback in the draft who can fill in for Carr, especially since there is still doubt around the veteran's shoulder ailment.

Since Shough played in college for seven years, he should have the experience necessary to start right away as an NFL player.

Ad

The Saints own three selections (No. 40, No. 71 and No. 93) on Day 2 of the draft, affording them three opportunities to choose Shough in the second or third round.

2) Seattle Seahawks

Quarterback Sam Darnold, 27, received a huge $100 million contract from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason following a good 2024 season in Minnesota.

Darnold was terrific in the Vikings' offense last season, but that was the first and only considerably good season since he was selected as the third pick in 2018.

Ad

Tyler Shough should be taken off the draft board on Day 2 by the Seahawks. The club can use him as a fallback option if Darnold is unable to replicate the form he displayed in 2024.

3) Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will not want to enter the 2025 NFL season without a clear starting option at quarterback. If they opt to choose Tyler Shough with a Day 2 pick, he has a chance to start for the team right away ahead of Kenny Pickett and 40-year-old Joe Flacco.

The former Louisville star can be selected by the Browns using any of their two available second-round picks: No. 33, the first pick in Friday's second round, and No. 36, which they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.